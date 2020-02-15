Kuya J Café + Restaurant opens in Deca Mall, Tondo

Foodies and coffee lovers in Tondo and nearby areas no longer have to travel far as Kuya J opens its second Kuya J Café + Restaurant at Deca Mall in Tondo, Manila.

Now, customers can get a taste of comforting coffee brews like the rich Kuya J Café House Blend, the creamy and warm cappuccino, and the chocolaty tablea coffee, along with Pinoy dessert treats such as the guava cake, tablea cake, and salted egg cheesecake.

Foodies can also enjoy single servings of Kuya Js best-sellers such as the Grilled Scallops, Beef Caldereta, and Chorizo Dinamitas. Gracing the opening were (from left) Kuya J Group marketing director Ton Gatmaitan, Kuya J COO Richard Joseph Li, Kuya J Group president Winglip Chang, singer Pops Fernandez, Kuya J Deca Mall Café + Restaurant franchisees Cherry Rocha, Aileen Rocha, and Joanne Rocha, with Comisario Central, Inc. COO Anton Dator, and 8990 Holdings, Inc. chairman emeritus Luis Yu Jr.