Kuya J opens more branches for dine-in and takeout

0 comment

Everyone’s favorite homegrown restaurant is all set to serve up their well-loved Filipino comfort food for dine-in and takeout to make your salo-salo all the more satisfying.

Gather your family and friends and make up for lost time as Kuya J restaurant starts opening more branches in the metro. Order for takeout or dine-in to enjoy Kuya J’s cozy interiors and relaxing ambiance, along with the goodness of all-time favorites like the bestselling Crispy Pata, the luscious Kare Kare, the juicy and crispy Fried Chicken, and the succulent Lechon Baka.

Open Kuya J restaurants include the branches in Otis, Robinsons Place Manila, Eastwood, Waltermart North EDSA, SM Megamall, SM San Lazaro, SM Cubao, SM East Ortigas, SM Marikina, SM Sucat, SM Southmall, SM Legazpi, SM Novaliches, SM Valenzuela, SM Ormoc, SM Lipa, SM Sta. Rosa, SM Pampanga, SM San Mateo, Paseo de Magallanes, Venice Grand Canal Mall, Festival Mall, Robinsons Imus and Robinsons Naga, with more restaurants slated to reopen in the near future.

To ensure the health and safety of all customers, strict safety measures are in place such as wearing of masks, observance of social distancing, checking of temperature and placement of alcohol dispensers inside the restaurants. Kuya J employees are also required to undergo the necessary sanitary procedures to guarantee safe food handling.

For those who want to enjoy Kuya J’s delicious offerings right at the comfort of their own homes, delivery is available via www.centraldelivery.ph.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Samsung reimagines clothing care with AirDresser – An all-new appliance that provides a hassle-free way to keep your clothes sanitized and fresh at all times

Team Orange 0 comments
Professionals in every industry have uniforms or specific outfits based on the company’s dress code. For doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers, most especially the medical scrubs and lab coats…

Celebrate the 25 magical years of Enchanted Kingdom

Team Orange 0 comments Events
Nothing can stop Enchanted Kingdom from bringing magic to everyone right in the comforts of their homes! In celebration of its 25th Anniversary, the country’s first and only world-class theme…

NutriAsia kids pay tribute to hardworking frontliners with Salamat BayaNAI program

Team Orange 0 comments Advocacies
Through challenging times, NutriAsia’s own frontliners have remained dedicated to keeping shelves stocked with Filipinos’ favorite and trusted food products. In recognition of this, children of NutriAsia employees are honoring…

Beko promotes good health habits with EverFresh+® technology

Team Orange 0 comments Home & Living
The COVID-19 pandemic has definitely changed people and the way they live. Consumer attitudes, behavior and purchasing patterns are reflecting these changes. Simply put—consumers are now looking into ways on how…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone