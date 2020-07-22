Kuya J opens more branches for dine-in and takeout

Everyone’s favorite homegrown restaurant is all set to serve up their well-loved Filipino comfort food for dine-in and takeout to make your salo-salo all the more satisfying.

Gather your family and friends and make up for lost time as Kuya J restaurant starts opening more branches in the metro. Order for takeout or dine-in to enjoy Kuya J’s cozy interiors and relaxing ambiance, along with the goodness of all-time favorites like the bestselling Crispy Pata, the luscious Kare Kare, the juicy and crispy Fried Chicken, and the succulent Lechon Baka.

Open Kuya J restaurants include the branches in Otis, Robinsons Place Manila, Eastwood, Waltermart North EDSA, SM Megamall, SM San Lazaro, SM Cubao, SM East Ortigas, SM Marikina, SM Sucat, SM Southmall, SM Legazpi, SM Novaliches, SM Valenzuela, SM Ormoc, SM Lipa, SM Sta. Rosa, SM Pampanga, SM San Mateo, Paseo de Magallanes, Venice Grand Canal Mall, Festival Mall, Robinsons Imus and Robinsons Naga, with more restaurants slated to reopen in the near future.

To ensure the health and safety of all customers, strict safety measures are in place such as wearing of masks, observance of social distancing, checking of temperature and placement of alcohol dispensers inside the restaurants. Kuya J employees are also required to undergo the necessary sanitary procedures to guarantee safe food handling.

For those who want to enjoy Kuya J’s delicious offerings right at the comfort of their own homes, delivery is available via www.centraldelivery.ph.