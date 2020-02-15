Kuya J Café + Restaurant opens in Rockwell Business Sheridan, Mandaluyong City

Well-loved Filipino restaurant Kuya J launched its third Kuya J Café + Restaurant, giving customers a new spot perfect for an afternoon of relaxation with a warm cup of coffee or a grand dinner of delicious Filipino comfort food with loved ones.

Located at Rockwell Business Sheridan in Mandaluyong, Kuya J Café + Restaurant introduced its original blends and brews, including the rich Kuya J Café House Blend, the creamy and warm cappuccino, and the chocolaty tablea coffee, along with Pinoy dessert treats such as the guava cake, tablea cake, and salted egg cheesecake.

Aside from fresh coffee and pastries, the new store will be serving portions of Kuya J’s best-sellers such as the Grilled Scallops, Beef Caldereta, and Chorizo Dinamitas.

Photo shows (L-R) Kuya J Group marketing director Ton Gatmaitan, Kuya J Café + Restaurant Rockwell Sheridan franchise owners Cherry Rocha and John Erwin Chen, with Kuya J COO Richard Joseph Li.