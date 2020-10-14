Kuya J puts new spin on classic Pinoy Tinola

0 comment

There is nothing more comforting than sipping a warm Tinola soup, especially now that the rainy season is here. Luckily, Kuya J is here to satisfy your cravings as it takes this household favorite to the next level.

The well-loved homegrown brand has a great new addition to its menu of Filipino delights– the Kuya J Tinola Paella. This new must-try dish reinvents the classic Tinola but with the same hearty, ginger flavor thatFilipinos know and love.

For only Php 499, you can get a serving of Tinola-seasoned rice made with fresh herbs and spices and topped with a moist marinated chicken leg quarter and chayote. This is a crave-worthy dish that will surely leave your family and friends fully satisfied.

Kuya J Tinola Paella is now available at all open Kuya J stores nationwide for dine-in and take out.If you want to indulge in this new offering in the comfort of your own home, you can also order Kuya J Tinola Paella for pick-up and delivery via www.centraldelivery.ph. You can also place your order through the Central Delivery app which is now available for download on the App Store and Google Play.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

