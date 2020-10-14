Kuya J puts new spin on classic Pinoy Tinola

There is nothing more comforting than sipping a warm Tinola soup, especially now that the rainy season is here. Luckily, Kuya J is here to satisfy your cravings as it takes this household favorite to the next level.

The well-loved homegrown brand has a great new addition to its menu of Filipino delights– the Kuya J Tinola Paella. This new must-try dish reinvents the classic Tinola but with the same hearty, ginger flavor thatFilipinos know and love.

For only Php 499, you can get a serving of Tinola-seasoned rice made with fresh herbs and spices and topped with a moist marinated chicken leg quarter and chayote. This is a crave-worthy dish that will surely leave your family and friends fully satisfied.

Kuya J Tinola Paella is now available at all open Kuya J stores nationwide for dine-in and take out.If you want to indulge in this new offering in the comfort of your own home, you can also order Kuya J Tinola Paella for pick-up and delivery via www.centraldelivery.ph. You can also place your order through the Central Delivery app which is now available for download on the App Store and Google Play.