Kuya J reopens 3 more stores

Can’t get enough of Kuya J‘s delightful offerings? Lucky for you, they are now available in more places as Kuya J reopens three additional stores so more people can easily satisfy their cravings for Filipino comfort food.

Kuya J just opened their stores in SM Seaside Cebu, Robinsons Galleria South, and SM BF Paranaque for dine-in, take-out, and delivery orders.

With the lifting of the recent ECQ, Kuya J has reopened a total of 27 stores nationwide. Now, foodies in different parts of the country are closer to tasting their irresistibly delicious signature dishes and delights, such as the tender and flavorful Crispy Pata, the melt-in-your-mouth goodness that is the Lechon Baka, the succulent Beef Kare-Kare, and the rich and luscious Caldereta.

Aside from the three recently reopened stores, Kuya J is also open in several other locations including Otis, SM San Lazaro, Robinsons Manila, SM Megamall, Eastwood, Paseo de Magallanes, Waltermart North EDSA, SM Novaliches, SM Cubao, SM Sucat, SM Southmall, Festival Mall, SM East Ortigas, SM Marikina, Venice Grand Canal Mall, Baclaran, and SM Fairview.

Kuya J is also offering Filipino comfort food outside of Metro Manila. Go ahead and visit its branches in Robinsons Naga, SM Legazpi, Robinsons Imus, SM Pampanga, SM Lipa, SM Sta. Rosa, Robinsons Valencia, SM San Mateo, and SM Cebu.

And for those who want to enjoy their delightful offerings in the comfort of their own home, Kuya J also offers pickup and delivery via www.centraldelivery.ph