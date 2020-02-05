True love conquers all: #KwentongJollibee Valentine’s series celebrates perfectly imperfect stories of real love

The country’s most loved fast-food chain, Jollibee is back with its latest, most anticipated #KwentongJollibee Valentine’s series. This 2020, the award-winning digital series delves into how true love conquers all—that beyond the romance, it takes hard work and commitment to make real love last.

“Relationships can be complicated when people set unrealistic expectations about love, believing that it’s always easy and picture-perfect especially in today’s digital age! This year, our goal was to highlight that the best love stories are those of couples who understand and value true love, and the hard work and commitment that it takes to make it work,” shared Jollibee Global Brand Chief Marketing Officer, JFC Philippines Country Business Group Marketing Head and concurrent Jollibee Philippines Marketing Head Francis Flores.

Valentine’s Day is no longer complete without Jollibee making viewers swoon and inspired by its #KwentongJollibee series. Last year’s episodes—“Choice”, “Proposal”, and “Anniversary”—encouraged fans to keep their faith in love and hit over 50M views on Facebook and YouTube. Jollibee, through its Jollibee Studios branded entertainment initiative, has produced up over 33 Kwentong Jollibee short films, garnered over 350 M views and nearly 700M in reach.

The Kwentong Jollibee series has cemented its industry leadership and the well-loved films continues to bag global and international recognition. In 2019 alone, the fast-food brand brought home the APAC Tambuli Awards’ Gold Tambuli for the total Kwentong Jollibee campaign; three Bronze awards in the Family-Centered Brand category for Kwentong Jollibee Mother’s Day Series, Kwentong Jollibee Biyahe, Kwentong Jollibee Grand Thank You Project, and a Bronze award in the Seasons Celebration category for Kwentong Jollibee High Five (Father’s Day). Since 2016, Kwentong Jollibee has also remained to be a regular in the YouTube Ad Leaderboard’s Top 10 Ads in the Philippines. In 2019, YouTube recognized Kwentong Jollibee: Choice and Schoolboy as its most effective ads for the year.

True love conquers all

Jollibee kicked off the month of love by unveiling #KwentongJollibee Valentine’s Series 2020: “#CoupleGoals”, “Space”, and “Apart” in an exclusive press preview held recently at Estancia Mall – Ortigas Cinemas. As today’s modern times have brought about varied definitions of love, the series theme “True Love Conquers All” aims to bring back the true definition of love.

Directed by Ianco dela Cruz (“Vow”, “Choice”), “#CoupleGoals” tells the story of Matt and Lisa, a happy couple who couldn’t be more perfect for each other, or so their social media photos say. Is their relationship as flawless as it appears?

“Space” follows the story of funnyman Dan, who goes out of his way to show his girlfriend Mae how much he cares but their differences have pushed the couple apart. Directed by Sigrid Bernardo, this episode begs the question: In the age where finding someone new as easy as a swipe, is true love is just as easy to find?

Lovebirds Myles and Ron are the center of the story titled “Apart”, directed by Pepe Diokno. Myles is strong-willed and self-sufficient, and Ron feels like he doesn’t have a place in her world. Does true love prevail or are they better off apart?