Kylie Minogue releases fifteenth studio album “Disco”

DISCO’ is the fifteenth studio album with lead single “Say Something” by Australian singer Kylie Minogue, released November 6, 2020 by Darenote and BMG Rights Management.

DISCO is the first new album since Kylie’s 2018 album ‘Golden’, which hit number 1 in both the UK and Australia. Collectively, Kylie’s singles have spent over 300 weeks in the Official UK Singles Chart Top 40 and she has sold more than 80 million albums worldwide. Kylie has multiple awards and accolades to her name, including 3 BRIT Awards, 2 MTV Music Awards and a Grammy. Her 2019 Glastonbury performance was the most-watched TV moment in the festival’s history.

Minogue, in an interview with ELE.com said, “I think a lot of my songs and a lot of the songs on Disco are about togetherness, and that dream of good times, acknowledging they’re not all great times.”

1. Magic
2. Miss A Thing
3. Real Groove
4. Monday Blues
5. Supernova
6. Say Something
7. Last Chance
8. I Love It
9. Where Does The DJ Go?
10. Dance Floor Darling
11. Unstoppable
12. Celebrate You

