Surf-Punk Band La Playa Bids Goodbye to Summer with their Double Release “Reanimator”

Filipino Surf-Punk band La Playa is back with new music with the release of the “Reanimator” double. Coming off of their first track “Soul Surfin,” the four-piece up-and-coming band are bringing good vibes with their track “Barrier Beach.” The track brings easy listening vibes as it is reminiscent of good memories spent by the beach, as if summer outside were still around.

In creating their distinct sound, music barely heard on Philippine shores, the band cites Twin Peaks, The Orwells, Santana, Fidlar, among some artists they take inspiration from in making their songs.

If this is indicative of what is to come, La Playa is more than ready to give audiences a good time, as if they were on the beach themselves.

Reanimator is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, and Deezer under