Surf-Punk Band La Playa Bids Goodbye to Summer with their Double Release “Reanimator”

0 comment

Filipino Surf-Punk band La Playa is back with new music with the release of the “Reanimator” double. Coming off of their first track “Soul Surfin,” the four-piece up-and-coming band are bringing good vibes with their track “Barrier Beach.” The track brings easy listening vibes as it is reminiscent of good memories spent by the beach, as if summer outside were still around.

In creating their distinct sound, music barely heard on Philippine shores, the band cites Twin Peaks, The Orwells, Santana, Fidlar, among some artists they take inspiration from in making their songs.

If this is indicative of what is to come, La Playa is more than ready to give audiences a good time, as if they were on the beach themselves.

Reanimator is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, and Deezer under mustard music.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Kapamilya Stars celebrate family and togetherness in “Forever Kapamilya” Station ID

Team Orange 0 comments
The Kapamilya Channel, the current home of ABS-CBN’s well-loved programs, celebrates the joy and strength that family and togetherness bring in its first ever station ID with the theme “Forever…

Tiger Beer x Bamboo teamed up for recovery of small businesses

Team Orange 0 comments Advocacies
Tiger Beer presented “Stronger than Ever”, an online benefit concert featuring Tiger Beer’s endorser Bamboo. The benefit concert aimed to raise funds for sari-sari stores impacted by the pandemic to…

Find the perfect gift for dad at Shangri-La Plaza

Team Orange 0 comments Events
This Father’s Day, dads deserve nothing less than the best for all that they’ve done. Whether that’s being the designated grocery runner during the quarantine, or always going to great…

Father’s Day Treat: Under Armour gives discounts on cutting-edge men’s workout gear!

Team Orange 0 comments Events
This Father’s Day, give the special men in your life the gift of becoming better and stronger with great workout gear from Under Armour! Choose from a wide variety of…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone