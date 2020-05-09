#SalamatSaAlaga: Lactum 3+ pays tribute to a mother’s love and sacrifice during difficult times

0 comment

It goes without saying that being a mother is no easy feat, especially so amid the ongoing pandemic. There are many strong women – from medical professionals and pharmacists, to policewomen, and government and volunteer workers – who have been called to duty to serve the needs of their countrymen in these trying times.

Honoring their heroic heart for the nation, Lactum 3+ and Lactum 6+ releases a Mother’s Day campaign video that pays tribute to mom frontliners as they continue the fight against the health crisis and share their healing care that is felt at home to every Filipino in need.

Directed by filmmaker Pepe Diokno, “Alaga” is a heartwarming video told in a perspective of a child and showcases gratitude to the endless love and selfless sacrifice of moms. The campaign film features footages shot by real moms that take viewers through moments shared with kids with a poignant narration that recognizes how mothers display their touch of alaga even in difficult times.

When situations are tough and things get scary, we always run to our moms and rely on them to be at their best. That is why this Mother’s Day, we want to say thank you to the mothers who show panalo parenting even in these times as they devote their time and health to help the nation, all while caring for their kids away from home,” said Lea Sarmiento, Senior Product Manager for Lactum.

Among the mom frontliners featured in the video is Kristine Frances Bustamante, a nurse in Camarines Sur who shares how the lockdown has limited her time spent with her kids. She says, “My usual work finishes before lunch time so I can eat together with my kids. But since lockdown, I had to stay in my work area to avoid risk of exposure to my kids. When I get home, no hugs or no kisses for a while.”

Another supermom, Aures Queen Trecho who is a bank teller, shares how she is responding to her duty to serve. “Currently, my daughter is being taken care of by my cousin because I am a single mom. I am aware that during this time of crisis, I still need to work and at the same time, take necessary precautions to not get so I can continue my duties.”

Sarmiento adds, “We recognize the fight that these mom frontliners are bravely going through for their children, their family and the nation. At Lactum 3+6+ and the entire Mead Johnson Philippines family along with our Reckitt Benckiser colleagues around the world, we are fighting alongside them as we continuously provide readily-available access to highest quality hygiene, wellness, and nourishment in cities and provinces so families will be safe and assured in these tough times.”

In support of families affected by the pandemic, a P50 donation will be made for every Lactum 3+ and 6+ purchased online.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Goldilocks | Love in the time of COVID-19

Team Orange 0 comments
We live in unusual and challenging times. What we are going through now with the fight against an unseen enemy has definitely altered the way we live; it has changed…

Samsung Promo | Put Mom in the Picture this Mother’s Day #withGalaxy

Team Orange 0 comments Events
Moms work hard to make life’s special moments even more memorable. From first steps to birthday parties to cherished holiday celebrations, Moms are always there—capturing our greatest memories and documenting…

realme Philippines to launch sub-10k powerhouse realme 6i on May 13

Team Orange 0 comments Events
realme Philippines, the lifestyle partner of the youth, will unleash power yet again in the sub-10k mobile phone segment on May 13 with the launch of its first contender from…

Celebrate Mother’s Day with Netflix’s Reco-MOM-dations inspired by your favorite on-screen moms

Team Orange 0 comments Movies
This Mother’s Day, invite your family to step into your world for the day with the onscreen moms you love the most — from Ali and Lorelai to Joyce and…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone