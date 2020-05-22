Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande dropped their highly anticipated new song “Rain On Me”

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande dropped their first collaboration, the highly anticipated new song “Rain On Me”.

Rain On Me” is the second single from Lady Gaga’s upcoming sixth studio album Chromatica, which will be released on May 29th via Interscope Records.

Pre-order the album here.

Chromatica will be available in a variety of physical formats including standard CD, vinyl in various colors, and cassettes in various colors. In addition, Lady Gaga has launched an array of new merchandise and an exclusive vinyl color at ladygaga.com.

