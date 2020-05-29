Lady Gaga and Blackpink releases “Sour Candy”

Ahead of tonight’s highly-anticipated release of Lady Gaga‘s sixth-studio album, Chromatica, Lady Gaga and Blackpink have released their collaboration from the album, “Sour Candy“.

Listen to “Sour Candy” here.

The album’s current single “Rain On Me”, a collaboration between Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, marked the biggest Spotify debut of 2020, reaching #1 on the Global and US Spotify Charts upon release and peaking at #1 on the iTunes charts in 29 countries and #1 on the Apple Global Chart. It also set a record for the most single-day streams from an all-female collaboration in Spotify history. The video, which was released last Friday has surpassed over 53 million views.

Chromatica will be available in a variety of physical formats including standard CD, vinyl in various colors, and cassettes in various colors. In addition, Lady Gaga has launched an array of new merchandise and an exclusive vinyl color at ladygaga.com.