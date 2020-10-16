Landers helps the community bounce back with Member Support Program

Landers Superstore, the country’s fastest growing membership shopping store continues to give back to local communities. From the partnerships with the Philippine Army, local hospitals, and local governments in distributing donations and food to those in need, and now in supporting small local businesses to bring livelihood and jobs back to our communities.

Landers Superstore understands that in order for businesses which started in their homes, selling homemade food products, clothes, and other goods to sustain its growth they need new platforms to showcase the many great products that has shown its resilience during this time of the pandemic.

To help and support these small business owners, Landers Superstore has launched Landers Member Support Program, a livelihood program designed to support small entrepreneurs – from moms who have established a home-based business to online sellers and small business owners, among others – by allowing them to sell and showcase their products in Landers branches in Balintawak QC, Daang Hari Alabang, Otis Manila, Arcovia Pasig, and in Cebu.

The Landers Member Support Program is part of its Share the Hope campaign which was launched during the pandemic to bring back hope, joy, and comfort to those who have been affected by the pandemic. Through the program, Landers members who run small businesses will be provided with the support and retail space to help them overcome the challenges they face. In the same way, the program also entices existing Landers members to support fellow members in their small businesses.

To join, members can apply at http://bit.ly/landersmsp where they will need to fill out a form with necessary information and upload photos of their products. Applicants will be required to present their company profile and other relevant business documents.

Members can also apply in-store by simply going to the Landers Member Support Program booth where they will have to scan a QR code that will lead them to the application site. Once requirements are met, qualified members will then be given the opportunity and the support they need to sell their products at Landers for one month at no cost.

