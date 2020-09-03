Landers Superstore marks 4th anniversary with ‘Pray as One’

Landers Superstore, the country’s fastest growing membership shopping establishment, celebrated its 4th anniversary with “Pray as One,” an online event that provided emotional relief, inspiration, spiritual strength, and enlightenment to the public.

Rev. Fr. Brian C. Brigoli of San Carlos Seminary College, Cebu City led the opening prayer where he reminded everyone not lose sight of their faith, continue hoping for better days to come, and to help and take care of themselves and the people around them.

Pray as One also paid tribute to frontliners in healthcare, security, and essential services. Dr. Leonardo Ona, Armed Forces of the Philippines Col. Demy Zagala, Landers Superstore store manager Alfonso George Zapanta Jr., and nurse Eunice Elaba all shared their prayers for themselves, their co-workers, their families, and the entire Filipino community. Likewise, best-selling author Bro. Bo Sanchez shared words of inspiration for those who have suffered from anxiety, depression, panic attacks, and other mental health issues to help them cope with the unprecedented situation.

Heartfelt musical performances from Jason Dy, Issa Reyes, Jed Madela, and The Pop Stage grand finalist Dia Mate also highlighted the event. Celebrity couple Erwan Heussaff and Anne Curtis also made an appearance and gave a heartfelt prayer dedicated to everyone’s loved ones. The event was hosted by Issa Litton.

During the program, actor-singer Matteo Guidicelli also introduced and talked about Lander’s Share the Hope donation program that aims to provide immediate and adequate food relief to local families directly affected by the crisis.

The Pray as One special can be rewatched at Landers’ Facebook page @LandersPH. To donate to Landers’ fundraising initiative and help out families directly affected by the current crisis, visit www.sharethehope.landers.ph.