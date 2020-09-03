Landers Superstore marks 4th anniversary with ‘Pray as One’

0 comment

Landers Superstore, the country’s fastest growing membership shopping establishment, celebrated its 4th anniversary with “Pray as One,” an online event that provided emotional relief, inspiration, spiritual strength, and enlightenment to the public.

Rev. Fr. Brian C. Brigoli of San Carlos Seminary College, Cebu City led the opening prayer where he reminded everyone not lose sight of their faith, continue hoping for better days to come, and to help and take care of themselves and the people around them.

Pray as One also paid tribute to frontliners in healthcare, security, and essential services. Dr. Leonardo Ona, Armed Forces of the Philippines Col. Demy Zagala, Landers Superstore store manager Alfonso George Zapanta Jr., and nurse Eunice Elaba all shared their prayers for themselves, their co-workers, their families, and the entire Filipino community. Likewise, best-selling author Bro. Bo Sanchez shared words of inspiration for those who have suffered from anxiety, depression, panic attacks, and other mental health issues to help them cope with the unprecedented situation.

Heartfelt musical performances from Jason Dy, Issa Reyes, Jed Madela, and The Pop Stage grand finalist Dia Mate also highlighted the event. Celebrity couple Erwan Heussaff and Anne Curtis also made an appearance and gave a heartfelt prayer dedicated to everyone’s loved ones. The event was hosted by Issa Litton.

During the program, actor-singer Matteo Guidicelli also introduced and talked about Lander’s Share the Hope donation program that aims to provide immediate and adequate food relief to local families directly affected by the crisis.

The Pray as One special can be rewatched at Landers’ Facebook page @LandersPH. To donate to Landers’ fundraising initiative and help out families directly affected by the current crisis, visit www.sharethehope.landers.ph.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Get Lysol Disinfectant Spray at up to 20% and 30% off in Shopee’s 9.9 Sale!

Team Orange 0 comments
For health and value-conscious consumers, Lysol, with its “Disinfect to Protect Mission,” continuous its efforts to aid in breaking the chain of infection, by making its products widely available to…

Who will be the last woman standing in “LOVE THY WOMAN” finale?

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
The feisty women of ABS-CBN’s family drama “Love Thy Woman” are in for their final battle of wits and instinct as Kim Chiu, Yam Concepcion, Eula Valdes, Sunshine Cruz, and…

Smart kicks off search for youth-created digital solutions

Team Orange 0 comments Education
Aimed at harnessing the creativity of today’s youth, Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) has launched an incubation program for youth-led digital solutions that enable Filipinos to surmount the challenges created by…

Emily In Paris debuts October 2, 2020 on Netflix

Team Orange 0 comments Books
Netflix released the premiere date, key art and first look teaser for EMILY IN PARIS.  The 10 episode romantic comedy series created, written and executive produced by Darren Star (Younger,…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone