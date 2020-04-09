Landers Superstore organized a relief program to provide medical workers with free food and groceries

To support healthcare frontliners who are bravely answering the call of duty amid the continuing rise of COVID-19 cases in the country, Landers Superstore recently organized a relief program to provide medical workers with free food and groceries. The Philippine Army was brought in to help in the distribution to key hospitals in Metro Manila, Laguna, and Cebu.

Landers Superstore, together with its partners Popeyes, Kuya J, 8990 Holdings Inc., Isla Sugbu Seafood City, and Majestic Restaurant, have been able to distribute 595 boxes of Landers Central pizza, 315 buckets of Popeyes Chicken, and 46 bags of groceries containing essential items like toiletries and snacks to 34 hospitals and 6 army checkpoints. Each box of pizza and bag of groceries contain heartfelt messages of thanks and encouragement from the staff and members of Landers Superstore.

Some of the hospitals that received donations are Philippine General Hospital, San Lazaro Hospital, Asian Hospital and Medical Center, The Medical City, St. Lukes Medical Center QC and BGC, Cardinal Santos Medical Center, UERM Memorial Hospital, Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center, Chinese General Hospital, Philippine Heart Center, and East Avenue Medical Center in Metro Manila, Perpetual Help Medical Center in Binan, Laguna, and Cebu Doctors Hospital, UCMed, Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center and Cebu Velez General Hospital in Cebu City.

Meanwhile, the army checkpoints that received donations are in Alabang, Susana Heights, Canlubang Exit, Zapote Service Road, Brgy. MacArthur Highway, and NLEX Camachile. The project aims to reach out to more hospitals and checkpoints in the next few days as we reach the critical stages of the enhanced community quarantine. Our front liners can be rest assured that Landers Superstore remains fully committed to helping and supporting them in their fight against COVID-19.