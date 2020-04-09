Landers Superstore organized a relief program to provide medical workers with free food and groceries

0 comment

To support healthcare frontliners who are bravely answering the call of duty amid the continuing rise of COVID-19 cases in the country, Landers Superstore recently organized a relief program to provide medical workers with free food and groceries. The Philippine Army was brought in to help in the distribution to key hospitals in Metro Manila, Laguna, and Cebu.

Landers Superstore, together with its partners Popeyes, Kuya J, 8990 Holdings Inc., Isla Sugbu Seafood City, and Majestic Restaurant, have been able to distribute 595 boxes of Landers Central pizza, 315 buckets of Popeyes Chicken, and 46 bags of groceries containing essential items like toiletries and snacks to 34 hospitals and 6 army checkpoints. Each box of pizza and bag of groceries contain heartfelt messages of thanks and encouragement from the staff and members of Landers Superstore.

Some of the hospitals that received donations are Philippine General Hospital, San Lazaro Hospital, Asian Hospital and Medical Center, The Medical City, St. Lukes Medical Center QC and BGC, Cardinal Santos Medical Center, UERM Memorial Hospital, Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center, Chinese General Hospital, Philippine Heart Center, and East Avenue Medical Center in Metro Manila, Perpetual Help Medical Center in Binan, Laguna, and Cebu Doctors Hospital, UCMed, Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center and Cebu Velez General Hospital in Cebu City.

Meanwhile, the army checkpoints that received donations are in Alabang, Susana Heights, Canlubang Exit, Zapote Service Road, Brgy. MacArthur Highway, and NLEX Camachile. The project aims to reach out to more hospitals and checkpoints in the next few days as we reach the critical stages of the enhanced community quarantine. Our front liners can be rest assured that Landers Superstore remains fully committed to helping and supporting them in their fight against COVID-19.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Smart Provides Free WiFi for new COVID-19 Healthcare facilities

Team Orange 0 comments
As part of its efforts to equip COVID-19 medical front liners with reliable data connectivity, PLDT wireless subsidiary  Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) is providing fast, free and 24/7 Smart WiFi to…

The Aces share infectious new track “Lost Angeles” via Red Bull Records

Team Orange 0 comments Music
The Aces have shared their infectious new single, “Lost Angeles”, out now via Red Bull Records. Fans can stream/download it here. “Lost Angeles” is the second single released by the…

Celebrating Holy Week Online

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
From drive-through confessions, where a priest – seated a meter away – hears a parishioner confess his sins while inside his car, to receiving holy communion in front yards, the…

realme X2 Pro Master Edition Wins German Red Dot Design Award

Team Orange 0 comments Events
realme X2 Pro, the flagship device of the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand realme, wins its first Red Dot Award: Product Design 2020. The Red Dot Design Award, founded by the…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone