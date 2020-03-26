Landers Superstore raise P4M for Filipino families in need

A star-studded online concert, featuring pop stars and celebrities whose heartwarming voices and generous hearts, raised much-needed funds for families affected by the lockdown.

Landers Superstore, together with the Philippine Army, raised P4million as it sparked hope and cheer through an online benefit concert named ONE VOICE PILIPINAS to help families in need during the enhanced community quarantine.

Hosted by Matteo Guidicelli, the online event featured performances by his celebrity friends, including Kean Cipriano, Joey Generoso, Janine Tenoso, Jason Dy, Jed Madela, and Kylie Versoza.

Judy Ann Santos-Agoncillo and Sarah Geronimo also joined the online concert, with Sarah performing a short duet with Janine.