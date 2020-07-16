Landers Superstore ties up with ABS-CBN Foundation to help families affected by quarantine

Want to enjoy the best deals from the fastest growing membership shopping establishment and do a good deed at the same time?

Landers Superstore has signed a tie-up agreement with ABS-CBN Foundation’s “Pantawid ng Pag-Ibig: Isang Daan. Isang Pamilya.” campaign to aid vulnerable families who cannot make a living because of the quarantine. The campaign aims to encourage individuals to donate at least PHP 100 or USD 2 which could feed one family.

Simply sign up for a membership at Landers Superstore and get the option to pay PHP 650 (instead of the usual PHP 600). The extra PHP 50 from the membership payment will be matched with an equal amount by Landers and will be donated to the Pantawid ng Pag-ibig program.

Pantawid ng Pag-ibig is ABS-CBN’s fund-raising campaign that has collected more than PHP 425 million from cash and in-kind donations. The money is used to buy food and basic necessities, which are then distributed to families in need.

Visit a Landers branch near you to sign up for membership and make your donation, until July 31, 2020. Landers Superstore has branches in Alabang, ArcoVia City, EDSA Balintawak, Otis, and Cebu.