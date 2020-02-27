Lani Misalucha belts out newest single “I Can’t Give Anymore”

Asia’s Nightingale Lani Misalucha just released her comeback single under Star Music titled “I Can’t Give Anymore,” after signing an exclusive two-year contract under the music label last December.

“I Can’t Give Anymore” is a modern ballad written by three writers—Filipino, American and Korean—and is the “Asia’s Nightingale’s” effort to reach a more global audience for her music.

“It’s not like the traditional, old school ballad songs that we know of which are usually heavy. The approach of this ballad is very forward, something fresh for Ms. Lani Misalucha,” ABS-CBN Music creative manager Jonathan Manalo explained.

Lani says that she’s thrilled to work again with Star Music, especially since her last project with the label was her “The Nightingale Returns” album in 2014 featuring well-loved OPM songs.

The powerhouse belter is also aware that branching out is inevitable, given that the music preference of people nowadays are evolving. “First of all, the type of music that I do somehow already has a specific target market. Now what we’re trying to do is reach out to the young people, the millennials through these efforts where we put it out [on digital platforms]. And then we’re also trying to do a song which the younger generation can relate to,” she said.

“I Can’t Give Anymore” will only be one of the all-English songs that will be rolled out one after the other until a 12-track album is complete. Aside from this, she is also set to breathe life into an upcoming ABS-CBN teleserye’s theme song and headline a concert after the album’s release.

Lani is just one of the versatile artists under ABS-CBN Music—a distinguished home to many of the best OPM music of today from the country’s leading media and entertainment company, ABS-CBN.

Give it your all by streaming Lani’s “I Can’t Give Anymore,” out now on all digital music platforms!