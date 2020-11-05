Lark’s New Normal Business Council and Mentorship Program helps businesses adapt to changes in the workplace

As an ally for business sustainability, growth and success, Lark takes an active role in helping Filipino business owners and entrepreneurs adapt to the abrupt and radical changes in today’s workplace. To provide support for these businesses, Lark launches its New Normal Business Council and Mentorship Program, which will feature a series of free webinars that can help business stakeholders and owners navigate through these new ways of working.

Aptly titled Lark Your Way to Success. A Webinar Series For Business Growth and Sustainability, this mentorship program will take place over a two-month period, from November to December 2020. Through the program, participants will be able to gain professional advice and insight from industry experts and key opinion leaders, to help establish the value of information, remote work, and collaboration tools in this new normal.



The webinar series will be divided into three tracks, and each track will feature three different topics for discussion. The first track is scheduled for November 10, 2020, followed by the second on November 24, 2020, and ending with a final session on December 3, 2020. All sessions will take place from 2:00 to 4:00 PM. Below is a list of webinar topics for each track:



Track 1

The “New Normal” Workplace: Global and Regional Perspective

Navigating the Rough Seas of Change

The Current Workflow Trends

Track 2

Best Practices in Adopting “New Normal” Ways of Working: Global and Regional Cases

Managing Teams and Resources Remotely: The Dos and Dont’s

Connect and Collaborate

Track 3

The Way Forward with Lark

Employee Engagement and Collaboration – The Remote Way

Managing Engagements Seamlessly and Efficiently

Among the resource speakers and key opinion leaders that participants of this mentorship program can look forward to learning from are Vice President of Commercial – Asia, Lark, Joey Lim and Serial Entrepreneur, Entrepreneur Mentor/Speaker, RJ Ledesma and Business Technology Coach, Joey Gurango. In Track 2 are Lark’s Head of Communications, Cat Avelino and Entrepreneur, Business Consultant, Columnist, Francis Kong and Content Creator and Entrepreneur, Camille Co (to be joined by Charlotte Co, COO of The Canton Club). Speaking in Track 3 are Lark’s Regional Product Specialist, Andeed Ma, Digital Entrepreneur, Carlo Ople, and Automotive Journalist and CNN Philippines News Anchor, James Deakin.

Join Lark’s New Normal Business Council and Mentorship Program through the event’s partner organizations: Junior Chamber International – (JCI) The Philippines, Association of Filipino Franchisers Inc. – (AFFI) and GoNegosyo. Registration is FREE.

To register and learn more about this event, please visit this microsite link.