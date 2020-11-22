Last chance to score a FREE Pizza from Yellow Cab on November 27!

0 comment

Celebrate small wins and best deals with your squad during the world’s busiest shopping day of the year with Yellow Cab’s Black Friday Pizza Sale! On November 27, for every 9-inch pizza that you order, get another pizza of the same size and flavor for FREE.

You read that right – enjoy not just one, but TWO of your favorite Yellow Cab pizzas for one day only!

Choose from Yellow Cab’s mouthwatering selection of Classic and Signature Edge-to-Edge PizzasTM: the iconic Pepperoni, local favorite Hawaiian, sweet and tangy BBQ Chicken, protein-packed Manhattan Meatlovers, light and creamy Roasted Garlic and Shrimp, all-veggie Garden Special, savory #4 Cheese, and its newest flavor, Patty Melt. You do you!

Double your pizza satisfaction with this unbeatable offer, available from 12:00 midnight to 11:59 pm on November 27 for dine-in, take-out, Curbside® pick-up, and delivery. This exciting deal is also available via GrabFood, foodpanda, and LalaFood.

Don’t miss out on your last chance for the year to enjoy your favorite New York-style Edge-to-Edge PizzasTM to celebrate your #smallwins. Hurry and drop by your nearest Yellow Cab store or order online at delivery.yellowcabpizza.com!

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Emirates crowned Best Airline and Best Long-Haul Airline at Leading UK Travel Awards 2020

Team Orange 0 comments
Emirates has been recognized as the Best Airline for 2020 at The Sun Travel Awards, and the Best Long-Haul Airline at The Times and The Sunday Times Travel Awards. Following…

Films to stream at #QCinema2020 from November 27 to December 01

Team Orange 0 comments Movies
Cinephiles from across the country will now get to savor the delights of the QCinema International Film Festival. There’s no need to go to Quezon City for this special edition…

The joy and appreciation of family togetherness is at the heart of Jollibee’s new Christmas campaign

Team Orange 0 comments Food & Beverage
The country’s beloved fast-food chain recently launched a new campaign in time for the Christmas season that reminds everyone that amid these trying times, being with family is one of…

Rebirth of the Rebellion Sport documentary looks into the past, present, and future of Arnis

Team Orange 0 comments Events
At the 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) held in Clark, Pampanga, last December 2019, the Philippine National Arnis Team made history, bagging fourteen out of the twenty gold medals,…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone