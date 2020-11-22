Last chance to score a FREE Pizza from Yellow Cab on November 27!

Celebrate small wins and best deals with your squad during the world’s busiest shopping day of the year with Yellow Cab’s Black Friday Pizza Sale! On November 27, for every 9-inch pizza that you order, get another pizza of the same size and flavor for FREE.

You read that right – enjoy not just one, but TWO of your favorite Yellow Cab pizzas for one day only!

Choose from Yellow Cab’s mouthwatering selection of Classic and Signature Edge-to-Edge PizzasTM: the iconic Pepperoni, local favorite Hawaiian, sweet and tangy BBQ Chicken, protein-packed Manhattan Meatlovers, light and creamy Roasted Garlic and Shrimp, all-veggie Garden Special, savory #4 Cheese, and its newest flavor, Patty Melt. You do you!

Double your pizza satisfaction with this unbeatable offer, available from 12:00 midnight to 11:59 pm on November 27 for dine-in, take-out, Curbside® pick-up, and delivery. This exciting deal is also available via GrabFood, foodpanda, and LalaFood.

Don’t miss out on your last chance for the year to enjoy your favorite New York-style Edge-to-Edge PizzasTM to celebrate your #smallwins. Hurry and drop by your nearest Yellow Cab store or order online at delivery.yellowcabpizza.com!