Lazada Expands Digital Giving Drive to Combat Covid-19 with #RadioGivesBack Charity Concert from Home

As the Filipino community continues the fight against COVID-19, Lazada Philippines partners with Magic 89.9, Jam 88.3, Wave 89.1 and Play 99.5 to host two special sessions of #RadioGivesBack: A LazadaForGood Charity Concert From Home. The two one-hour charity fundraising concert sessions will be livestreamed exclusively on the Lazada app via LazLive, and broadcasted simultaneously through our radio partners on March 30 and April 6 at 5:00PM.

Leveraging the LazadaForGood digital giving platform, Filipinos can support local communities and causes in need of aid during this extraordinary period, through direct and secure online payments donations to Lazada’s list of 15 advocacy partners. They include World Vision Philippines, which aids families and communities to overcome poverty, Project Pearls Philippines that helps marginalized children, and Save San Roque advocating for housing rights of the urban poor community.

They join LazadaForGood partners The Philippine Red Cross, Caritas, UNICEF, Kaya Natin, Virlanie Foundation, Inc., Tahanan ng Pagmamahal, and 2KK Tulong sa Kapwa Kapatid. Donations will go towards providing various forms of support and donate supplies such as hygiene kits, medical equipments, personal protective equipment, food, and personal care packages to front liners and those affected by the virus. To date, our partner agencies have raised about PHP 7,000,000 to support our front liners and provide relief to the people affected by the virus.

Other forms of support now available on Lazada are through LazGames where accumulated and earned coins can be converted to vouchers ranging from PHP50 to PHP1000 which can be donated directly to any of LazadaForGood’s advocacy partners.

On March 30, catch performances by Yael, Karylle, Itchyworms, Munimuni, and Barbie Almalbis. Listen, watch, and donate to our countrymen at the frontlines and those in need of assistance.

*Lazada does not benefit from any of the remittances made on the LazadaForGood platform.

