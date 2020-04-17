Lazada extends P100 Million in Seller Support and Recovery Program for Filipino Entrepreneurs

Lazada introduces Lazada Bounce Back Together, a support and recovery program for existing and new sellers on its platform in the Philippines. The seller incentive package, worth Php 100 million in total, arms entrepreneurs with tools that they need to jumpstart their businesses online.

Lazada is targeting to onboard over 10,000 sellers, especially businesses selling high-demand items such as fresh and frozen foods, and ready-to-eat snacks. Honoring their commitment to serve the Filipino community during these challenging times, Lazada is extending a helping hand to micro, small and medium entrepreneurs to get back on their feet through eCommerce.

The company will offer sellers peso-equivalent incentives of up to Php 20,000 which can be used for seller services to support store setup, adding new products, providing customer service, and live video selling training and support. Sellers can also expect more affordable shipping fees that will attract consumers.

“Helping businesses thrive and succeed is at the heart of what we do at Lazada. We are futureproofing our Filipino SMEs with our Lazada Bounce Back Together program. Many businesses have been affected by the current situation, and we hope our platform can be a positive stepping stone to help business owners bounce back,” said Ray Alimurung, Lazada Philippines Chief Executive Officer.

Existing sellers on the platform who are able to operate and fulfill deliveries during ECQ will also be entitled to waived payment fees and rewards vouchers. For new sellers, Lazada is offering zero percent commission on marketplace sales and their businesses will be able to tap into Lazada’s wide customer base.

In addition, leveraging Lazada’s technology and unique Shoppertainment concept, a popular feature LazLive utilizing livestream capabilities will also be available for sellers to create real-time interactions on video stream with their customers – showcasing products and enabling them to build good relationships with buyers.

Lazada’s onboarding process is easy and fast for new users where sellers can create an account in just minutes. Interested sellers can go to the Self Sign-Up Page – http://lazada.com.ph/sell-on-lazada to register and get started online.

Merchants will also gain exclusive access to Lazada University, an online resource that empowers sellers with knowledge and tips to build and grow their online stores through online training modules as their eCommerce journey progresses.

Specially curated education and learning sessions themed “Resilience Amid the Pandemic” will be provided to aid sellers in rebooting their business back on track during this extraordinary period. The first session will be hosted by Nielsen’s Managing Director, Patrick Cua on April 22.

Lazada has also built partnerships with small-medium enterprise (SME) advocate groups such as Bounce Back PH to help get sellers onboard this initiative and become a push-to-start button to get their businesses up and running. Besides bringing about business continuity, the camaraderie built by Lazada’s seller group community has also far-reaching impact with current initiatives and programs to give back to medical frontliners via donation drives for PPEs that will be distributed directly to partner hospitals.