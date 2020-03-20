Lazada stands with the Philippines to combat COVID-19

With a strong call to combat COVID-19, Lazada onboards four new advocacy partners onto LazadaForGood, Lazada’s digital giving platform, to help our fellow countrymen in the frontlines and those in need of aid.

They are Philippine Red Cross, Kaya Natin, Virlanie Foundation, Inc. and 2KK Tulong sa Kapwa Kapatid, joining the list of existing partners like Caritas Manila and UNICEF Philippines, bringing the total to 15.

Over the week, our partner agencies have raised more than PHP 2,000,000 through Lazada’s digital giving platform to support our front liners and provide relief to the people affected by the virus. Through the platform, consumers can support local communities and causes in need through direct donations where they are assured of secure online payments.

“We are grateful that our advocacy partners have placed their trust in Lazada. We stand together, committed to serve and empower the Filipino community in all the ways that we can. The only way to truly fight this pandemic is through our collective efforts, and as one country,” said Ray Alimurung, Lazada Philippines’ Chief Executive Officer.

The four new advocacy partners:

Philippine Red Cross – a long-standing and esteemed humanitarian organization providing social welfare services and volunteerism; Kaya Natin – an organization promoting good governance and ethical leadership; Virlanie Foundation, Inc. – caters to marginalized children and communities; and 2KK Tulong sa Kapwa Kapatid – empowers underprivileged youth through education.

Proceeds of all donations will help supply different forms of support for these organizations. Philippine Red Cross and UNICEF donations are for medical staff supplies – PPEs and hygiene kits. Donations for Caritas Manila supplies safety kits to be distributed to families and communities in need. Kaya Natin Movement supports food and personal care packages, as well as personal protective equipment (PPEs) for our medical front liners. Likewise, Virlanie Foundation and 2KK Tulong sa Kapwa Kapatid are donating food and personal care packages for street children. Red Cross will also provide support through community engagement activities like psychosocial support and access to education for out-of-school children.

How to access direct donations to LazadaForGood through the platform? Click on this link to access the page: https://lzd.co/LazadaForGood

On the Lazada website:

Open the Lazada website

Click ‘Load & eStore’

Once the page opens, click on the ‘Donations’

Select an advocacy partner of choice and ‘Add to cart’ to donate*

On the Lazada App:

Launch the Lazada app

Click on ‘Load, Bills, and Coupon’

Tap on ‘Donation’

Select an advocacy partner of choice and ‘Add to cart’ to donate*

*All proceeds go directly to your chosen advocacy partner. Lazada does not benefit from any of the remittances made on the LazadaforGood Platform.