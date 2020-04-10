Advocacy Partners Raised More Than PHP 15 Million Through Lazada’s Digital Giving Platform

Since March 21, Lazada started rallying for Filipinos to help out in every way that they can through its digital giving platform, LazadaForGood, and has since raised a total of PHP 15 Million. This comes after the hosting of Lazada’s second benefit concert #RadioGivesBack Charity Concert from Home on April 6.

Reflecting the Filipino spirit of Bayanihan, these donations go directly to LazadaForGood’s advocacy partners in the form of 13,578 personal protective equipment, 16,453 meals and food packs, as well as 1,821 hygiene supplies. This much needed aid goes towards supporting frontliners and providing relief to people affected by the virus in the country.

On top of the donations raised by partner organizations under LazadaForGood, Lazada will be donating PHP 5 Million to Caritas Manila, Kaya Natin Movement, and Philippine Red Cross as part of its commitment to give back to the Filipino community besides creating a platform where people can donate easily and securely.

Partner organizations under the LazadaForGood platform include UNICEF, Caritas Manila, Virlanie Foundation, Kaya Natin Movement, Philippine Red Cross, 2KK Tulong sa Kapwa Kapatid, Project PEARLS, Tahanan ng Pagmamahal, World Vision, Save San Roque , Life Cycles PH, Spring Rain Global, UNHCR, Good Neighbors PHL, Habitat for Humanity Philippines, and McDo Kindness Kitchen whose aim is to help provide aid to health workers, daily wage earners, and the less fortunate.

Amping up the donation drive, Lazada has now enabled overseas donations, providing Filipinos living abroad or anyone with a foreign credit card a convenient and secured online payment method to assist the country in its fight against Covid-19.

Donate to your chosen advocacy on LazadaForGood by following these steps:

Download the Lazada App

Create an account by registering your email address Once you’ve created an account, go to account settings and choose the Philippines as your location to access the LazadaForGood page On the LazadaForGood page, select your desired donation and advocacy partner Click ‘Buy Now’ and proceed to ‘Place Order’ Select the credit card payment option, and input foreign card information

Listen, Watch, and Donate to #CombatCOVID-19

Two sessions of Lazada’s first-ever benefit concert entitled #RadioGivesBack Charity Concert from Home were held on March 30 and April 6. Through LazLive and in partnership with radio stations Magic 89.9, Jam 88.3, Wave 89.1 and Play 99.5, Filipino artists Karylle and Yael Yuzon, The Itchyworms, Munimuni, Barbie Almalbis, Zel of December Avenue, Kitchie Nadal, Gracenote, and Reese Lansangan, have rendered their talents to support the cause.

As LazadaForGood continues its commitment to support those in need, expect to see more artists coming together to perform on LazLive. For the whole month of April, tune in at 8:00 PM every day to catch performances from Marcelito Pomoy, Morisette Amon, Christian Bautista, Elaine Duran, and Julie Ann San Jose. Listen, Watch, and Donate to combat COVID-19.

The battle is far from over! Let’s continue to inspire others to help our frontliners in every way that we can. Together, we can all spread hope and help to our countrymen in need.

List of advocacy partners under LazadaForGood:

2KK Tulong sa Kapwa Kapatid

Caritas Manila

CCEF

Good Neighbors PHL

Habitat for Humanity

Hero Foundation Inc.

HOPE

Kaya Natin Movement

Life Cycles PH

McDo Kindness Kitchen

MovEd

Philippine Red Cross

Project PEARLS

Save San Roque

Spring Rain Global

Tahanan ng Pagmamahal

UNHCR

UNICEF

Virlanie Foundation

World Vision

WWF

Young Focus

*Lazada does not benefit from any of the remittances made on the LazadaForGood platform. All proceeds go directly to your chosen LazadaforGood advocacy partner.

For more information about LazadaForGood, visit https://lzd.co/LazadaForGood.