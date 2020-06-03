Get up to Php 4,000 off with Acer’s Learn From Home Program

0 comment

This year’s back-to-school activities are very different from those of the past years. For 2020, students are staying home to learn and study online so instead of new uniforms and school bags, they now need new laptops.

In line with this, Acer Philippines launched its Learn From Home Program that would give students discounts of up to Php 4,000 on selected Acer laptops starting May 30, 2020 until July 15, 2020. Everyone can avail of this promo from the Acer Online Store (http://store.acer.com/en-ph) and Acer Authorized Resellers.

Qualified Acer laptops for Acer Learn From Home include the Acer Swift 3 SF314-41 with AMD Ryzen 5 3500U processor priced at only Php28,999 from Php32,999 and the Acer Swift 3 SF314-57 powered by Intel® Core™ i5 processor valued at only Php 39,999 from Php 42,999. The Swift 3 laptops are thin, lightweight, and stylish but also powerful enough for a full day of school work and entertainment.

Also included in the Learn From Home Program is the highly popular Acer Aspire 3 series. Powered by the latest Intel® Processors, these laptops are known for their solid productivity performance, very good battery life, excellent assortment of ports, and comfortable keyboard and touchpad.

We are very happy to offer to everyone our most popular and efficient products, including the Aspire 3 and Swift 3 series, for the Learn From Home Program. These gadgets are every student’s perfect companions for the coming school year’s study sessions at home,” said Sue Ong-Lim, Acer Philippines’ General Manager. “We hope that through this program, we can help make students increase their knowledge and productivity even if they are at home.”

Every purchase of a qualifying laptop entitles the customer to avail of the special Learn From Home Program price. There is no maximum number of purchases per customer or company. Only those laptops purchased from the official Web site and/or Acer Philippines Authorized Resellers are qualified for the promo.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Equilibrium delivers ready-to-drink cold brew right to your home

Team Orange 0 comments
The house as shelter is being experienced in its truest sense during this pandemic situation. Work from home (WFH) reduces people’s exposure to health risks lurking outside; ensures the convenience…

realme Philippines releases realme 6i new color Blue Soda variant

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
It’s chic, it’s new and it’s blue — realme Philippines, dedicated to providing powerful smartphones with contemporary aesthetic, makes the Blue Soda variant of the top-selling value beast realme 6i…

Technology for good | Fundraising goes social

Team Orange 0 comments Advocacies
In the new normal, doing good is much more digital. In this time of COVID, many millennials are showing their support for the country’s health workers by using social media…

Enhanced flexibility for AirAsia guests traveling up to December 31, 2020 with flight change fee waiver

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
Following the validity extension of its credit accounts to two years, AirAsia is offering further flexibility for guests who are travelling up to 31 December 2020 by waiving flight change…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone