Get up to Php 4,000 off with Acer’s Learn From Home Program

This year’s back-to-school activities are very different from those of the past years. For 2020, students are staying home to learn and study online so instead of new uniforms and school bags, they now need new laptops.

In line with this, Acer Philippines launched its Learn From Home Program that would give students discounts of up to Php 4,000 on selected Acer laptops starting May 30, 2020 until July 15, 2020. Everyone can avail of this promo from the Acer Online Store (http://store.acer.com/en-ph) and Acer Authorized Resellers.

Qualified Acer laptops for Acer Learn From Home include the Acer Swift 3 SF314-41 with AMD Ryzen 5 3500U processor priced at only Php28,999 from Php32,999 and the Acer Swift 3 SF314-57 powered by Intel® Core™ i5 processor valued at only Php 39,999 from Php 42,999. The Swift 3 laptops are thin, lightweight, and stylish but also powerful enough for a full day of school work and entertainment.

Also included in the Learn From Home Program is the highly popular Acer Aspire 3 series. Powered by the latest Intel® Processors, these laptops are known for their solid productivity performance, very good battery life, excellent assortment of ports, and comfortable keyboard and touchpad.

“We are very happy to offer to everyone our most popular and efficient products, including the Aspire 3 and Swift 3 series, for the Learn From Home Program. These gadgets are every student’s perfect companions for the coming school year’s study sessions at home,” said Sue Ong-Lim, Acer Philippines’ General Manager. “We hope that through this program, we can help make students increase their knowledge and productivity even if they are at home.”

Every purchase of a qualifying laptop entitles the customer to avail of the special Learn From Home Program price. There is no maximum number of purchases per customer or company. Only those laptops purchased from the official Web site and/or Acer Philippines Authorized Resellers are qualified for the promo.