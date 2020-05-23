Learning at Your Fingertips with TikTok’s Latest Campaign

TikTok will officially launch its learning-centric campaign to empower users with knowledge through short-form videos on May 25. The #TikTokU Program aims to bring learning straight to everyone’s smartphones for users to gain access to practical tips and up-to-date knowledge, all from talented creators in the Philippines.

With the platform’s diversified content, users are provided with a library of educational videos ready for consumption within a minute or less. This creates the perfect opportunity to convert those idle time of in-betweens into productive learning moments. Learning a new language, a quick art and crafts tutorial, or trivial things has never been this fun and easy.

“These days, education is no longer confined to classrooms, and the ways of learning are changing, too. TikTok is giving alternative and accessible ways for the thirsty creative minds of Filipinos open to discovering new ideas. We believe that everybody deserves access to various forms of education. That is why we launch #TikTokU. We hope users will join us in celebrating knowledge and sharing their creativity for the benefits of the wider community,” said John Castro, TikTok User, Community and Operations Manager.

As a leading digital platform, TikTok believes in taking an active role in supporting the community, and being able to provide another channel for educational content is one vital way of doing so. With the app’s user-centric design, anyone can effortlessly produce educational content that is creative, inspiring and effective. Powered by top-notch machine-learning technologies, the app’s easy-to-use video capturing and editing tools instantly transform smartphones into powerful tools for teaching and sharing knowledge.

The first round of #TikTokU will be kicked off on May 25, with a search for creators to add to its elite roster of teachers and instructors. This first phase will focus on creators of Science and Education, DIY and Life Hacks, and Advice and Motivational content.

Entries will be categorized into four tracks, based on the user’s number of followers, to create fair and equal opportunities for all participants. The four tracks are:

Senior Scholarship: Open to those whose followers are 500k and above on TikTok

Junior Scholarship: Open to those with 100k to 500k followers on TikTok

Sophomore Scholarship: Open to those with 10k to 100k followers on on TikTok

Freshman Scholarship: Open to those with under 10k followers on TikTok

Those who are interested to join the #TikTokU Program may submit entries following these simple rules and guidelines:

Entrants must create at least 3 entries for the campaign.

Content must be educational and useful, and must fall under the Science and Education, DIY and Life Hacks, or Advice and Motivational themes, with the assigned hashtag/s incorporated.

The ideal duration and format of videos are 30 seconds and above, shot on a 9:16 vertical screen.

The campaign is open to all creators aged 18 and above from the Philippines.

Videos must adhere to the TikTok community guidelines.

Winners will be selected based on the total video views of all eligible videos they post during the campaign. A candidate-ranking dashboard will be updated regularly to reflect the most viewed creators in each track.

Creators who are selected for the #TikTokU Program stand to win cash rewards, and will be invited to the #TikTokU Creator Group, where they will receive development and growth support from TikTok as follows:

Senior Scholarship (5 winners) – PHP40,000 cash, and 1-to-1 support for 3 months

Junior Scholarship (15 winners) – PHP30,000 cash, and 1-to-1 support for 3 months

Sophomore Scholarship (30 winners) – PHP20,000 cash, and 3-month upskilling

Freshman Scholarship (75 winners) – PHP10,000 cash, and 3-month upskilling

The first round of the the #TikTokU Program will run from May 25 to June 15, 2020. Winners will be announced on June 19.

Support the pioneers of the #TikTokU Program by downloading TikTok on your iOS and Android devices and start learning today!