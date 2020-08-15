Leia Valenciano takes the lead in inspiring children thru World Vision’s Give Hope campaign

World Vision in the Philippines welcomes to its family Leia Valenciano as its ambassador for Give Hope campaign.

Nataleia Martine, known to many as “Leia”, is the 3-year old daughter of Director Paolo Valenciano and wife Photographer/ Graphic Designer Samantha Godinez-Valenciano. Paolo and Sam are also World Vision ambassadors and actively supporting the organization thru various projects.

Give Hope is about letting children’s dreams live on

Based on World Vision’s rapid assessment in the Philippines on the impact of COVID-19 to children, their families and communities, learning opportunities or education for the young generation is one of the most critical problems in the country.

As a child-focused non-profit organization that is committed to ensuring that children are able to reach their full potential, World Vision launched Give Hope to challenge the nation to work together in making our homes and communities places where children’s dreams continue to be realized.

Through the help of generous partners, World Vision aims to reach 28,000 children in their partner communities nationwide through this initiative.

No one is too young to make a change

Aside from encouraging the public to contribute in raising funds that will assist the children in continuing their education, World Vision believes that anyone can make a difference and give hope no matter how young or old you are!

“We support this back to school campaign and the importance of still equipping kids with learning materials to give them hope and keep them driven to learn even if they’re not in their usual school setting,” shared Sam Valenciano. “We as parents have experienced the anxiety of adjusting to the new normal. We believe that this program will help not only the children but the parents as well.”

Just like her parents, Leia is excited that she is beginning her journey with World Vision where at the age of 3, she is able to make a long-lasting impact for the benefit of the most vulnerable children today.

“This World Vision campaign is made even sweeter with Leia, one of our newest and youngest ambassadors! As she brings big smiles to our hearts, we hope that you too will continue to give hope to children though education. Together with Leia, let’s give school kits to many students across the country”, said Mr. Rommel Fuerte, World Vision National Director.

Join Leia Valenciano in supporting World Vision’s Give Hope campaign! Click this link to donate: https://www.worldvision.org.ph/donate/school-kits/

To know more about World Vision and its programs for the most vulnerable children and communities in the Philippines, you may visit www.worldvision.org.ph