Lenovo’s AMD-powered ThinkPads elevate flexible working

The dynamics of the workplace has been constantly transforming to meet needs amid the challenges and restrictions posed by the current health crisis.

Companies are moving away from on-premise IT infrastructures and are looking to adopt Modern IT environments characterized by cloud-based resources that facilitate a work from anywhere model.

For many companies today, employees are required to go on-site only on a scheduled basis, or at least whenever needed, and then work at home for the rest of the time. Global tech innovator Lenovo introduces to the workforce the newest slate of AMD-powered ThinkPads T14, X13, and E14 that address the needs of flexible working

“Considering the current situation, it seems as though we are not going back to how things used to be as soon as we’d like to. To address challenges like this, Lenovo designs with purpose and innovation focused on customer-centricity to tackle the fast-changing needs of the workforce. With our new AMD-powered ThinkPad devices, employees are, in turn, empowered with the right technology and portability to help them adapt to the new nature of work,” said Michael Ngan, Lenovo Philippines President and General Manager.

AMD Ryzen processors feature a “Zen” microarchitecture made up of multiple cores and threads that are capable of carrying out a multitude of distinct commands and responses, allowing users to efficiently run general office applications, video conferencing, real-time analytics, code compilation, and 3D video rendering. Meanwhile, AMD Ryzen processors with PRO technologies are added with enterprise-level security features like real-time encryption and theprogram AMD Secure Boot to protect sensitive information from unauthorized access.

ThinkPad T14 Generation 1

With the T series being the mainstay of the ThinkPad portfolio, the ThinkPad T14 is a corporate workhorse laptop built to perform with up to AMD Ryzen R7 PRO processors, integrated AMD Radeon Vega graphics, and ultra-fast SSD storage, making it the trusted device for multitasking. With its lightweight design, rapid charging feature,and supreme battery life that lasts up to 14 hours, the ThinkPad T14 is an ideal business laptop for workers who are always on the go.

It includes features like Modern Standby, which enables the machine to wake in one second and connect to the internet another second later, and Wake On Voice, which allows users to wake the machine via voice command with the lid open. The ThinkPad T14 enables users to conference from anywhere with new Unified Communications functions on the F9 through F11 keys that allow calls with the touch of a button. For better performance and quicker connectivity, the device is also part of the new generation of devices built for WiFi 6.

An updated suite of ThinkShield security solutions built into the ThinkPad T14 keeps the data and device protected. In addition, it can be configured with an FHD 500 nits PrivacyGuard ePrivacy display with PrivacyAlert, which offers better viewing experience and helps protect users from over-the-shoulder glances.

Designed with enhanced features across almost all areas, the ThinkPad T14 addresses work-related needs, and even off-the-clock enjoyment. Display options include 14” FHD, touch, and low power, supported by a new Dolby Audio Speaker System for an enhanced sound experience.

ThinkPad X13 Generation 1

Designed to echo the features of the T series in a smaller, more portable package, the latest X series includes many smart PC innovations. With worker mobility at its core, the ThinkPad X13 is a lightweight powerhouse that runs on up to AMD Ryzen R7 PRO processors, which offer a 20-40% performance increase with 40% lower battery consumption, and integrated AMD Radeon Vega graphics, and houses up to 32GB memory and up to 1TB of storage.

Like the ThinkPad T14, X13 also offers productivity-enhancing features like Modern Standby and Wake On Voice, the new UC functions on the F9 through F11 keys, and is supported by a new Dolby Audio Speaker System. The device also offers the enhanced ThinkShield suite of security solutions and may be configured with FHD 500 nits PrivacyGuard ePrivacy display with PrivacyAlert. Other display options include an FHD In-Plane Switching(IPS) on-cell touch for a more interactive experience.

With the right mix of performance, portability, and security features, this 13.3” ultra-light laptop is perfect for modern professionals. With processor, memory, and display options, the ThinkPad X13 offers a wide array of power-saving configurations to help users better personalize their personal computer.

ThinkPad E14 Generation 2

Built with modern functionality that is perfect for the newest generation of the workforce, the ThinkPad E14 is an entry-level business laptop that is equipped with innovative features that augment productivity and improve user experience as it ensures quicker load-up times. The device offers an optional WiFi 6 technology that can enable faster internet speeds, improving connectivity whether in the office or onthego. With the addition of its battery life that lasts up to 13 hours, the ThinkPad E14 is a multitasker’s most reliable PC.

The ultra-slim and lightweight device runs on powerful AMD Ryzen 7 processors with AMD Radeon graphics and offers ultra-responsive SSD storage. The ThinkPad E14 is designed with robust security through Windows Hello, a touch fingerprint reader that ensures secure logins, and a dTPM 2.0 chip, which encrypts sensitive user data.

The 14” device displays crystal-clear visuals and vivid colors, thanks to its Full-HD, anti-glare display with an IPSpanel for wide viewing angles, while its HARMAN speakers deliver premium audio quality for a more immersive audio-visual experience.

Built for durability and security

Sleek and compact, all devices were designed with MIL-SPEC tested durability, together with the ThinkShutter, a tiny slide that covers the webcam when not in use, which both ultimately contribute to the user’s peace of mind that their ThinkPad device is a trusted work partner.

These offerings may also come with the Lenovo Premier Support, an enhanced level of hardware and software support that is not available through the standard warranty or depot service. It gives VIP treatment to businesses and employees with its fast and frustration-free support from its most elite technicians for prompt and accurate resolution.

“Lenovo has been undergoing a service-led, intelligent transformation of its own over the last few years. Beyond an IT vendor that sells hardware, we are also an integrated solutions provider that helps our customers address their most critical needs through delivering smarter technology for all. We are dedicated to building and managing smarter IT service solutions that are designed to drive customers’ intelligent transformation and empower them to be more agile and efficient in pursuit of their desired outcomes,” said Ngan. “With smart IT solutions accompanying dependable hardware, Lenovo is well-positioned to lead intelligent transformation across Asia Pacific.”

All three ThinkPad devices may be configured with 256GB or higher storage capacity. The ThinkPad T14 prices start at Php 51,869. For ThinkPad X13, prices start at Php 54,669, while the ThinkPad E14 prices start at Php 43,399. Customers may purchase these devices on an order basis through Lenovo’s authorized retail partners.