Lenovo Legion Next-gen Gaming PCs to Feature NVIDIA and Intel’s Latest Technologies

Lenovo Legion™ is set to deliver gaming enthusiasts with more immersive experiences. Its upcoming PC line-up will feature the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER GPU with Max-Q Design and up to new 10th Gen Intel Core H-Series mobile processors.

Powered by the new GeForce RTX SUPER GPUs with Max-Q Design on the new Lenovo Legion 7i laptop, gamers will enjoy higher clock speeds and new levels of realism in today’s AAA games. Its sibling, the new Lenovo Legion 5i laptop, will offer up to RTX 2060 GPU. Lenovo Legion’s new gaming PCs will also support NVIDIA G-SYNC™ technology for smoother, tear-free gameplay. Both new Lenovo Legion laptops will offer up to the latest 10th Gen Intel Core H-Series mobile processors too.

What’s more, the new Lenovo Legion PCs, including the Lenovo Legion 7i and Lenovo Legion 5i, will also be the first to feature the new NVIDIA Advanced Optimus technology for improved battery efficiency.1 Developed in collaboration with NVIDIA, Advanced Optimus dynamically detects GPU workloads and automatically connects either the NVIDIA GPU (for demanding workloads) or the IGP (for light workloads) to the display. This helps to preserve battery life when light workload applications are running and delivers maximum performance and framerates when games are being played.

The Lenovo Legion 5i and the Lenovo Legion Y540 laptops with the RTX 2060 GPU option will be available starting at US$999. Lenovo Legion 7i and Lenovo Legion Y740 laptops with the RTX 2070 GPU will be available starting at US$1199. Availability will vary by region.

Stay tuned on Lenovo StoryHub for more details on the upcoming new Lenovo Legion 7i and 5i laptops, as well as additional new gaming offerings inspired by customer insights.