Lenovo Legion Next-gen Gaming PCs to Feature NVIDIA and Intel’s Latest Technologies

0 comment

Lenovo Legion™ is set to deliver gaming enthusiasts with more immersive experiences. Its upcoming PC line-up will feature the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER GPU with Max-Q Design and up to new 10th Gen Intel Core H-Series mobile processors.

New Lenovo Legion 7i laptop to unveil this year

Powered by the new GeForce RTX SUPER GPUs with Max-Q Design on the new Lenovo Legion 7i laptop, gamers will enjoy higher clock speeds and new levels of realism in today’s AAA games. Its sibling, the new Lenovo Legion 5i laptop, will offer up to RTX 2060 GPU. Lenovo Legion’s new gaming PCs will also support NVIDIA G-SYNC™ technology for smoother, tear-free gameplay. Both new Lenovo Legion laptops will offer up to the latest 10th Gen Intel Core H-Series mobile processors too.

What’s more, the new Lenovo Legion PCs, including the Lenovo Legion 7i and Lenovo Legion 5i, will also be the first to feature the new NVIDIA Advanced Optimus technology for improved battery efficiency.1 Developed in collaboration with NVIDIA, Advanced Optimus dynamically detects GPU workloads and automatically connects either the NVIDIA GPU (for demanding workloads) or the IGP (for light workloads) to the display. This helps to preserve battery life when light workload applications are running and delivers maximum performance and framerates when games are being played.

New Lenovo Legion 5i laptop to unveil this year

The Lenovo Legion 5i and the Lenovo Legion Y540 laptops with the RTX 2060 GPU option will be available starting at US$999. Lenovo Legion 7i and Lenovo Legion Y740 laptops with the RTX 2070 GPU will be available starting at US$1199. Availability will vary by region.

Stay tuned on Lenovo StoryHub for more details on the upcoming new Lenovo Legion 7i and 5i laptops, as well as additional new gaming offerings inspired by customer insights.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Comms support for AFP, PGH frontliners from Smart

Team Orange 0 comments
As part of its continuous support for COVID-19 frontliners, PLDT wireless arm Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) has extended communications assistance to the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the…

UP-PGH Launches 155200 Hotline with PLDT Enterprise powering the COVID-19 Bayanihan Operations Center

Team Orange 0 comments Advocacies
The University of the Philippines Manila Philippine General Hospital (UP-PGH) launched recently a dedicated 24/7 hotline number, 155200, for its COVID-19 Bayanihan Operations Center. Through the hotline service, UP-PGH aims…

One wedding. One simple plan. What could possibly go wrong? Watch #LoveWeddingRepeat on April 10

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
One wedding. One simple plan. What could possibly go wrong? While trying to ensure that his sister’s wedding day goes smoothly, Jack (Sam Claflin) finds himself juggling an angry ex-girlfriend…

Realme Keeps 7th Spot in Global Smartphone Market

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
Fastest-growing smartphone brand realme shows resilience despite the market slowdown caused by the global pandemic, retaining the 7th spot in the global smartphone industry with a 2.7 percent market share.…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone