Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold, world’s first foldable PC arrives in PH

Global tech innovator Lenovo is once again pushing tech industry boundaries as it introduces its new ThinkPad X1 Fold, the world’s first foldable computer. The first ever foldable, single-screen, multi-function Always Connected PC (ACPC), the ThinkPad X1 Fold is a technological revolution that garnered several design awards for redefining the edges of possibility.

“Companies are moving away from on-premise IT infrastructures and are looking to adopt modern IT environments that facilitate a work-from-anywhere model. Five years in the making, the ThinkPad X1 Fold is the first in its class, introducing a new personal computing category that will redefine how we engage with technology. Moving forward, Lenovo will continue to challenge convention and reshape experiences through smarter technology, supported by robust IT services designed to drive customers’ intelligent transformation and empower them to pursue their desired outcomes,” said Michael Ngan, Lenovo Philippines President and General Manager.

The ThinkPad X1 Fold dons a seamless foldable 13.3” 2K OLED screen supported by a Dolby Atmos Speaker System for a refined audio-visual experience within a compact exterior. Built for the future, the game-changing PC also comes with WiFi 6 capabilities and optional 5G connection where available that allow for faster throughput and continuous connectivity anywhere. With its innovative interface and ultramodern features, the device enables users to carry small and use big to optimize productivity, content creation, and even casual gaming experiences.

The device is powered by Intel Core Processor with Intel Hybrid Technology and Integrated Intel UHD 11th Gen Graphics. Coupled with the built-in kickstand, pen, removable keyboard, and battery life of up to 11 hours, this offers efficiency on-the-go, utilized through a variety of modes.

Modes adjustable to user preference

“Lenovo designs with innovation to meet consumer needs. Our vision of delivering Smarter Technology for All is driven by data, computing power, and algorithm, all of which enable us to better understand our customers’ needs and help them navigate intelligent transformation to adapt to global changes. The ThinkPad X1 Fold was designed to adapt to new remote office and hybrid working models, enabling trailblazers to embrace groundbreaking innovation that will empower creativity, collaboration and entertainment as it seamlessly transforms to their specific needs,” said Ngan.

Thanks to its flexible display, the X1 Fold transforms to the way consumers will use the device throughout the day. The small and lightweight yet powerful PC can go from presentations to emailing to reading to drawing without losing signal or weighing the user down.

Laid flat, the X1 Fold may be used as a large tablet. With the Lenovo Mod Pen, this mode is perfect for taking notes or filling out digital paper work. On the pen are two side buttons that are customizable via the Lenovo Pen Settings App. The pen uses Wacom Pen protocol with low latency, precise pressure, and tilt detection.

With the device unfolded and kickstand propped up, it can be used like a laptop by connecting the Bluetooth-enabled X1 Fold Mini keyboard (sold bundled or separately) and engage the full 13.3” screen to answer emails or even check social media.

Meanwhile, folded 90 degrees, the PC may be used as a space-saving small laptop, operating through the Bluetooth keyboard or the built-in on-screen keyboard in Windows 10. Users may also utilize the lower half of the screen as a note-taking app while watching a lecture or attending a conference call on the top half. The ThinkPad X1 Fold may also be folded slightly to resemble a hardcover book for users to view online news articles or read e-books.

To accommodate the many modes of the X1 Fold, the Lenovo Mode Switcher software has been added to the device. Mode Switcher works on top of Windows 10 to allow the user to seamlessly transition between modes and have applications display properly on the screen, whether it be split-screen or single screen content.

To prevent the screen from creasing or bubbling when folded for extended periods of time, multiple layers of mechanical support were built underneath the screen that provides all extra support and durability needed to be used as a main PC. The bezel of the device allows for smooth folding, as well as protection of the screen. As its protective outer shell, the X1 Fold uses Carbon Fiber hinged together to provide proper tension while folding and unfolding. To help optimize cooling, the leather folio has a foldable graphite layer that helps dissipate heat.

ThinkPad toughness

The leather-clad X1 Fold is run through ThinkPad’s durability and reliability tests. Like any ThinkPad, the X1 Fold makes no compromises on its toughness and durability, even with its one-of-a-kind form factor. ThinkPads are rugged and tough and tested against 12 military-grade certification methods and over 20 procedures. Additional testing was conducted on the X1 Fold to make sure the screen can handle the stresses of being opened and closed thousands of times, the effects of objects wedged under the keyboard, and more.

Lenovo has been undergoing a service-led, intelligent transformation of its own over the last few years. Beyond an IT vendor that sells PCs and hardware devices, it is an integrated solutions provider capable of helping customers address their most critical needs through smart IoT, smart infrastructure, and smart verticals glued together by services. The ThinkPad X1 Fold comes with a Standard Warranty One Year Depot Support, which may be upgraded if preferred.

The ThinkPad X1 Fold with 8th Gen Intel Core i5, 256GB SSD, and Windows 10 Pro is now available in the Philippines on a by-order basis through Lenovo’s authorized retail partners (SRP PHP208,500.00).