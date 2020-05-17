Lesha tackles the fallout of a break-up in new single “Ciao, Bella”

Rising electropop artist Alicia Litonjua, better known as Lesha, takes a closer look at the wreckage of a failed relationship in her new single under Star Music titled “Ciao, Bella.”

“The verse I wrote taps on Tokyo’s frustration about losing Rio and how she’s reminiscing all the moments with him during their relationship,” Lesha shared, explaining how the relationship between the aforementioned “Money Heist” characters inspired her to write the song.

As she continued working on the track though, Lesha noticed that the song has evolved into something more profound. “I realized how the message I had originally written didn’t just resonate with relationships or love. It also resonated with the pain our world is going through, whether it be natural disasters, the pandemic that’s affecting millions of lives,” she explained.

The multi-talented artist wrote and produced “Ciao, Bella,” an Italian phrase which translates to “Goodbye, Beautiful.” She also directed and produced the music video of the buzz-worthy track, which was released last April.

The song has also sparked a new TikTok dance challenge, featuring the song’s catchy chorus accompanied by its addictive beats.

Lesha, a singer-songwriter and producer, released her seven-track debut EP “Two Faced” in 2018, which featured her single “i saw u broken.” It was then followed up by the song “Bury,” a collaboration with Australian rapper/producer Riddo, which currently has over half a million streams on Spotify.

Early last year, she released the song “Bite,” which landed on New Music Friday Spotify playlists in eight countries. Lesha is also a content creator with 240,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel, where she showcases her passion for producing her own song compositions, music videos, and song covers.

