Let Your Kids Learn Sports At Home With The MILO Sports Clinics Online

Parents are constantly on the lookout for valuable activities their kids can engage in, especially during the summer. This year’s circumstances are very different with families urged to stay home and prioritize their safety. However, there are other ways for parents and kids to make the most out of their time at home through physical activity. The MILO Sports Clinics Online is a newly-introduced digital platform that aims to make the fundamentals of sports more accessible kids and parents, under the tutelage of professional coaches—all for free!

The weekly series of instructional videos is part of the MILO Home Court initiative, which envisions and inspires parents and their kids to channel their energies positively at home through sports, hone their skills safely, and nurture the lifelong character-forming values that come with it such as discipline, hard work, and self-confidence.

MILO advocates for parents and kids to “stay home, stay active, and stay healthy” during these turbulent times. Together with expert coaches and notable partner organizations such as BEST Center Inc. (notable graduates include 5-time SEA Games Gold Medalist Kiefer Ravena and national team members Juan and Javi Gomez de Liaño), Philippine Taekwondo Association (home of SEA Games Gold Medalist Pauline Lopez) , and Club Gymnastica (former training grounds of World Champion Carlos Yulo), the MILO Sports Clinics Online will launch a series of free training modules for kids ages 7-12 teaching the fundamentals of four key sports: basketball, volleyball, taekwondo, and gymnastics.

From April 20 to May 15, parents and their kids can access these videos on the respective YouTube channels of the partner organizers: The BEST Center (basketball and volleyball), Philippine Taekwondo Association, and Club Gymnastica Ph.They can also check out the MILO Philippines Facebook page for official announcements and updates on the clinics.

Each week of the MILO Sports Clinics Online focuses on a specific technique or skill that will allow participants to practice and develop their skills of their chosen sport. The programs are developed with a scientific and modern approach by leading sports associations and organizers in the country, ensuring that kids will get to enjoy fun, safe, and beginner-friendly training sessions. Parents and guardians are highly-encouraged to join their children in following the instructions and performing the drills. Those who complete the four-week basic training sessions can watch out for special badges of participation on the MILO Philippines Facebook page that will recognize their hard work and celebrate the values learned during the experience.

Through the MILO Sports Clinics Online and its other recently-launched digital programs like the Champions IG Live, which provides parents and kids the opportunity to train with national athletes at home, MILO has created platforms for tomorrow’s champions to remain healthy and active during this public health emergency. It also is in line with the World Health Organization’s (WHO) recommendation for children aged 5-17 to accumulate at least 60 minutes of physical activity daily, which includes exercise, to attain numerous physical and psychological benefits such as development of healthy bones, muscles, joints, heart, and lungs, coordination and movement control, maintenance of healthy weight, and improved control over symptoms of anxiety and depression.

“In these unprecedented times when staying at home and remains the top priority for everybody, we want to continue to inspire parents and their kids to stay active and healthy through sports,” says Nestlé Philippines Vice President Veronica Cruz. “With our gracious partners who share this commitment, we hope that the MILO Sports Clinics Online becomes an opportunity for parents and their kids to learn something new, remain active and healthy, and learn valuable life lessons along the way.”

Through the MILO Sports Clinics Online and the other digital programs launched, together with the new MILO Champion Formula that contains more milk, packed with more Champion Energy Nutrients na PROTOMALTÒ, Iron, at Vitamins B2, B3, B6, and B12, at mas sulit dahil mas pinarami na ang isang sachet at the same suggested retail price, parents and their children are given the right energy to stay active and healthy at home.