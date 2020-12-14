Levi’s® and Disney Celebrate Staying Connected

0 comment

Levi’s® and Disney, two brands connected by their rich history, tap into their legendary iconography for a vibrant and colorful collection featuring Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Goofy interacting across a range of modern Levi’s® silhouettes.

With a mix of graphics and embroidered images, as well as quilted details, the Levi’s® x Disney Mickey & Friends collaboration tells a graphic story of Mickey Mouse, Minnie, Mouse and Goofy staying connected, staying true and celebrates how joyful life can be as long as you’re together, even when you’re apart.

We found this amazing graphic from the ‘30s with Mickey and Minnie on the phone, and we just felt like that image said it all. We instantly knew that we wanted to do a collection built around the idea of staying connected. And we wanted to utilize these iconic Disney characters to tell that story. It’s such an optimistic and upbeat message, and Disney gave us a big graphics toolbox to work with, so it’s a really fun and inspiring collection. And then, we infused a very ‘80s and ‘90s vibe through silhouette and print direction, which makes for something that’s so perfect for this moment.” — Karyn Hillman, Chief Product Officer at Levi’s®.

Levi’s x Disney Short Sleeve Tee White

The collection includes a range of tees, hoodies, and accessories all featuring vibrant pops of color and retro graphics of Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and Goofy. A throwback graphic of Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse chatting on an old-school rotary phone (not every connection has to be made through fancy new technology), can be found on the white Graphic Tees for both men’s and women’s. Disney fans will also notice that Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse graphics feature multiple art styles – a nod to their evolution and iconic styles over the years.

Levi’s x Disney Bucket Hat

Accessories play with the reversible quilted concept, with a Graphic Tote Bag and Reversible Bucket Hat with an all-over color boxed graphic on one side and solid colored on the other.

The Levi’s® x Disney Mickey & Friends collection will be available on Levi.com.ph and in select Levi’s® stores below on December 8, 2020. Be advised that stock availability may vary per store so it would be best to check and call the store branch.

• Original Levi’s® Store Megamall
• Original Levi’s® Store Mall of Asia
• Original Levi’s® Store SM The Block
• Original Levi’s® Store SM Aura
• The SM Store, SM Makati
• Original Levi’s® Store Greenbelt 5
• Original Levi’s® Store Rockwell
• Original Levi’s® Store Robinsons Place Manila
• Original Levi’s® Store Ayala Trinoma
• Original Levi’s® Store Robinsons Magnolia
• Original Levi’s® Store Marquee Mall
• Original Levi’s® Store Uptown BGC
• Original Levi’s® Store Ayala Cebu
PRODUCT ASSORTMENT
Womens Tops:
• Levi’s® x Disney Short Sleeve Tee Neautrals– ₱ 1,799.50
• Levi’s® x Disney Short Sleeve Tee Minnie White – ₱ 1,799.50
• Levi’s® x Disney W Crew Sweatshirt – ₱ 4,499.50
Mens Tops:
• Levi’s® x Disney Short Sleeve Tee White – ₱ 1,799.50
• Levi’s® x Disney Short Sleeve Tee Mickey White – ₱ 1,799.50
• Levi’s® x Disney Mineral Black Tee – ₱ 1,799.50
• Levi’s® x Disney Graphic Hoodie – ₱ 4,499.50
Accessories:
• Levi’s® x Disney Bucket Hat – ₱ 1,799.50
• Levi’s® x Disney Reversible Tote Bag – ₱ 1,999.50
• Levi’s® x Disney Reversible Sling Bag – ₱ 1,999.50

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

