Levi’s® Tailor Shop | Personalize Your Denim, Make it Yours.

This year’s Christmas is one of a kind. A Christmas with no holiday rush, big family dinners, and face-to-face Christmas parties. But despite the cancellation of the holiday festivities and gatherings, it will never cancel holiday cheer. Now, more than ever, It’s the season to slow down and truly appreciate your family and friends by sharing gifts in the most unique and one of a kind form. With Levi’s®, personalize your gifts and give it meaning of your own.

This holiday, Levi’s® is launching their ‘Tailor-It-Yourself’ (T-I-Y) kits which is a personalized DIY Tailor Kit you can gift to your loved ones. The limited-edition kit comes with Php 4,000 worth of Levi’s® products and each kit comes in a Levi’s Box and a T-I-Y Kit Pouch. It includes a Levi’s®Trucker jacket, fabric cloth, patches, pins, and fabric glue for easy application. Now, you and your loved ones can create a customized and personalized jacket at the comfort of your home. TheT-I-Y kits will be available until supplies last from November 6 until November 22 at levi.com.ph and all Levi’s®Tailor Shop branches –SM Makati, Robinsons Place Manila, Ayala Manila Bay, and Robinsons Place Iloilo. Kit contents may vary and are non-exchangeable. The kit comes in four sets to cater to different styles and personalities:

The Basically Cool set is for those who prefer a basic and simple design that includestrendy and bold statement patches.

The Down to Earth set is a nature inspired set that includes floral prints and patterns.

The Trend Setter set makes a statement with its bold and loud colors with trendy patterns.

Lastly, the Creative Spirit set contains mismatched colors and patterns that includes fabric pens that allow you to really personalize your denim.

As each individual own at least one denim clothing in their closet, it’s how you style and wear it that makes it uniquely yours. Wearing denim is about making it your own whether it be how you wear it, repair it or customize it into your personal style.Levi’s® has made it easier for you to own your denim with the Levi’s®Tailor Shop offered within select Levi’s® stores. But to make things more exciting, Levi’s® is offering the Tailor Shop services online! You can have your Trucker jackets personalized with just a few clicks. From panelling, patches, pins and studs, there’s an array of customization to choose from. Make it your own at Levi’s® Online Tailor Shop.

In addition, Levi’s® has exciting holiday promos coming up. All Levi’s®VIP club members (old and new) will get 1 free Tailor Shop service voucher from November 16 to 17 and November 27 to 30 only. And on December 4 to 27 during Fridays to Sundays only, you get 3 free Tailor Shop Services for purchases of Php 3,500 and above. The vouchers can be used at all Levi’s®Tailor shop branches.

Makethis year’s Christmas special and memorable with friends and family by personalizing your gifts with Levi’s®.