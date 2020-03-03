LG Champions Female Empowerment with its Anvil Awards Win

Global leader and technology innovator LG Electronics reaffirms its commitment to empowering women as their Laundry Love campaign bags the coveted Silver Anvil at the 55th Anvil Awards’ Gabi ng Parangal held at the Manila Hotel Fiesta Pavilion on February 28. The winning campaign was in the category “Public Relations Tools” under the sub-category: Exhibits and Special events.

Recognizing the need to address gender and cultural dynamics, LG, together with M360 PR and Activations Agency, launched the Laundry Love campaign during National Women’s Month which aimed to encourage men to do their fair share of housework through the innovative technologies designed into LG Home Appliances; specifically, LG’s line of powerful, feature-packed washing machines.

Widely considered as the “Oscars” of public relations, the ANVIL is the symbol of Excellence in Public Relations. It is awarded to outstanding public relations programs, tools and, now, practitioners after careful screening by select PR professionals and judging by a distinguished multi-sectoral jury.