LG Philippines donates digital signage displays to the City of Pasig

LGEPH Managing Director Mr. Inkwun Heo and Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto

To help out the City of Pasig in disseminating important information to its constituents, LG Philippines made a donation of two digital signage displays to the City Hall. The two 75UH5E-B displays, worth over PhP 800,000, will be used in Pasig City Hall to convey announcements, infographics, and broadcasts to its residents.

LG has always been a long and ardent supporter of the local government of Pasig. Over the past few months during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, LG has donated over 500 bags of personal hygiene kits to the frontliners of Pasig City General Hospital, Pasig City Child’s Hope, and Pasig City’s Emergency Unit. 5 LG refrigerators were also donated for the city’s mobile kitchen, and 2 LG washing machines for the nurses’ and doctors’ isolation house.

Speaking more regarding the company’s involvement with Pasig’s LGU, LGPH Managing Director Inkwun Heo says “We believe in paying it forward. We’ve been doing business in Pasig City for years so we do our part in supporting the local government’s efforts in any way we can. We believe these initiatives will make a difference in helping out Pasig’s civil servants.”

For more information on LG’s information display products, visit www.lg-informationdisplay.com/.

