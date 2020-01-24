LG Philippines Gives Back and Shares the Good Life

Due to Taal Volcano’s recent phreatic eruption and the current alert level, more than 26,000 people were forced to seek shelter in temporary evacuation centers, most of them losing their homes and livelihoods. LG Philippines, in keeping with its mission of always giving back to the community, immediately did their part to help alleviate the living conditions of the Batangas evacuees.

For four days starting January 21st, LG visited the main evacuation centers in the Taal area and staged its popular Laundry Love program, beginning with Alfonso Central School for the first two days, then Kaylaway National Highschool and DOH Rehab Center the following days. LG brought with them ten of their heavy duty washing machines, hoping to give the evacuees access to clean and volcanic ash-free clothing, both from their own belongings and from the donations received as well. Aside from the Laundry Love campaign, LG also conducted medical missions in the area to give physical and optical checkups for the evacuees.

For the children in the evacuation centers, LG treated them with fun games and entertainment, including a Netflix viewing station fitted with two LG UHD TVs, book coloring activities, and giving out popcorn and cotton candies for everyone to enjoy.

LG PH Managing Director Inkwun Heo spearheaded the initiative immediately upon learning of the plight of those affected by Taal’s eruption. “Our heart is with the Filipino people. Corporate Social Responsibility is the backbone of what we do at LG. We sincerely hope that the worst is over for the Taal community, but rest assured that LG will always be there to help in any way we can.”