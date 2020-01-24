LG Philippines Gives Back and Shares the Good Life

0 comment

Due to Taal Volcano’s recent phreatic eruption and the current alert level, more than 26,000 people were forced to seek shelter in temporary evacuation centers, most of them losing their homes and livelihoods. LG Philippines, in keeping with its mission of always giving back to the community, immediately did their part to help alleviate the living conditions of the Batangas evacuees.

For four days starting January 21st, LG visited the main evacuation centers in the Taal area and staged its popular Laundry Love program, beginning with Alfonso Central School for the first two days, then Kaylaway National Highschool and DOH Rehab Center the following days. LG brought with them ten of their heavy duty washing machines, hoping to give the evacuees access to clean and volcanic ash-free clothing, both from their own belongings and from the donations received as well. Aside from the Laundry Love campaign, LG also conducted medical missions in the area to give physical and optical checkups for the evacuees.

For the children in the evacuation centers, LG treated them with fun games and entertainment, including a Netflix viewing station fitted with two LG UHD TVs, book coloring activities, and giving out popcorn and cotton candies for everyone to enjoy.

LG PH Managing Director Inkwun Heo spearheaded the initiative immediately upon learning of the plight of those affected by Taal’s eruption. “Our heart is with the Filipino people. Corporate Social Responsibility is the backbone of what we do at LG. We sincerely hope that the worst is over for the Taal community, but rest assured that LG will always be there to help in any way we can.”

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Next generation Nokia 2.3 brings powerful AI to everyone

Jeman Villanueva 0 comments
HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, today launches the Nokia 2.3 in the Philippines. Designed to deliver a feature-packed smartphone performance, the Nokia 2.3 comes with a camera powered…

Keepr Storage PH’s 30-Day Declutter Challenge

Team Orange 0 comments Business
The New Year is an exciting time, filled with seemingly endless possibilities for a better and brighter future. For many families in Metro Manila, this often begins with decluttering the…

Travel Predictions for the Year of the Rat By Emirates in Partnership with Way Fengshui Group

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
This Chinese New Year, travellers can look forward to enhancing their travel luck as they plan for their vacations in 2020 with Fengshui travel predictions for the Year of the…

The “Huat” of Travelling: Feng Shui Travel Predictions for 2020 brought to you by Emirates

Team Orange 0 comments Events
This Chinese New Year, travellers can look forward to enhancing their travel luck as they plan for their vacations in 2020 with Fengshui travel predictions for the Year of the…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone