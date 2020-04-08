LG Shares the Good Life with Pasig City

South Korean technology innovator and global leader LG Electronics, which holds office in the city of Pasig, stepped up to provide much needed support to for the frontliners combatting the COVID-19 pandemic.

LG donated to Pasig City 500 bags of personal care kits provided by LG Household & Health Care through LG CSR Team Korea, 5 LG Refrigerators for the city’s mobile kitchen campaign, and 2 LG washing machines for the nurses’ and doctors’ isolation house. The 500 bags of LG Personal Hygiene kits were distributed to Pasig City General Hospital (PCGH), Pasig City Child’s Hope (PCCH), and Pasig City’s Emergency Unit.

LGEPH Managing Director Inkwun Heo applauded the efforts of the Pasig City LGU, stating “We’re fortunate to be given the opportunity to help, especially to the brave frontliners. Life’s about more than having the latest technology, rather, it’s about the experiences technology creates that impact our lives.”