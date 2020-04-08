LG Shares the Good Life with Pasig City

0 comment

South Korean technology innovator and global leader LG Electronics, which holds office in the city of Pasig, stepped up to provide much needed support to for the frontliners combatting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pasig City staff getting ready to distribute 500 bags of personal care kits to be given to the frontliners

5 LG Refrigerators for the city’s mobile kitchen campaign and 2 LG washing machines for the nurses’ and doctors’ isolation house

LG donated to Pasig City 500 bags of personal care kits provided by LG Household & Health Care through LG CSR Team Korea, 5 LG Refrigerators for the city’s mobile kitchen campaign, and 2 LG washing machines for the nurses’ and doctors’ isolation house. The 500 bags of LG Personal Hygiene kits were distributed to Pasig City General Hospital (PCGH), Pasig City Child’s Hope (PCCH), and Pasig City’s Emergency Unit.

Pasig City staff getting ready to distribute 500 bags of personal care kits

LGEPH Managing Director Inkwun Heo applauded the efforts of the Pasig City LGU, stating “We’re fortunate to be given the opportunity to help, especially to the brave frontliners. Life’s about more than having the latest technology, rather, it’s about the experiences technology creates that impact our lives.”

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Renew your faith and love for life by listening to these inspirational music from Regine Velasquez, Jaya, Jed Madela, Marlo Mortel, Sam Mangubat, Agsunta

Team Orange 0 comments
As the world continues to battle the COVID-19 disease during this time of sanctity, a lot of people are getting increasingly anxious—making self-reflection and commemoration of God’s sacrifice tougher to…

#JOBYis40: The Beauty, The Biz, The Book, and The PAK Foundation

Team Orange 0 comments Advocacies
Filipina business woman Joby Linsangan-Moreno is celebrating life and love and a very special, unforgettable 40th birthday amidst coronavirus quarantine, with her family. Dubbed as the Orange Lady, Joby opened…

PayMaya | Five little ways to help others during the quarantine

Team Orange 0 comments Advocacies
As the entire country deals with the current public health situation, it can be tough to find spots of hope and happiness in the confines of our home. While we…

“Extraction” starring Chris Hemsworth premieres April 24, only on Netflix

Team Orange 0 comments Movies
Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) is a fearless black market mercenary with nothing left to lose when his skills are solicited to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone