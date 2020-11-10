LG treats customers with its 11.11 Sale on Lazada

LG Philippines joins the biggest shopping day of the year with its 11.11 sale on Lazada. Also known as Singles’ Day, November 11 is one of the most important shopping days online in Asia. Double digit calendar dates are considered as auspicious, lucky days and they have been synonymous to special discounts, great deals, and amazing promotions.

For this year’s 11.11 event on Lazada, LG’s recently launched Official Flagship Store is offering a wide selection of products discounted up to 50% off. A variety of pieces from the South Korean technology company’s home entertainment system, electronics, and appliances line, will be offered at a very special price for 24 hours.

LG will be holding a livestream event on November 11 on LazLive to go through all of the items that are on offer as well as to introduce a new product to be added in their XBoom portable speaker line. The LG XBoom Go PL2 will make its first appearance in the market. To celebrate its introduction and 11.11 as well, LG will be offering an up to 20% discount on all XBoom Go PL products for 24 hours. Plus, Lazlive exclusive giveaways and deals will be aplenty! Click this link to follow LG’s countdown to 11.11 to make sure you don’t miss out on all the deals.

Key discounts to look out for on selected models during LG’s 11.11 sale event are UP TO 50% off on commercial TVs, 20% off on LG Audio products, 17% off on LG monitors, 12% on LG air conditioners, and 10% off on TVs, refrigerators, and washing machines. A full list of promo items can be viewed on Lazada on November 11 by going to LG’s official page and by clicking on the pink bag widget or the 11.11 icon. Add to cart now.

To enjoy LG products’ promo and discounts, download the Lazada mobile app and visit LG Lazada Flagship store

