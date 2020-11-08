Lifetime Free Gas up for grabs at SEAOIL’s Promo

SEAOIL Philippines is bringing back the first-of-its-kind “Lifetime Free Gas Promo” that awards a lifetime supply of SEAOIL fuels to the grand winners.

The Lifetime Free Gas (LFG) promo is our unique way of thanking our loyal customers for their continuous patronage, and at this time, it is also an opportunity to fuel their recovery. Winning will enable them to break free from “gas-tos” and move forward faster,” Glenn Yu, SEAOIL Chief Executive Officer (CEO), said.

SEAOIL customers who purchase at least P500 worth of SEAOIL Fuels and/or Lubricants from November 9, 2020 to February 8, 2021 (single or accumulated receipts), or redeem 12 liters of Gas 91 fuel or 15 liters of Diesel fuel (single or accumulated transactions) using the PriceLOCQ app are eligible to join the raffle.

There will be three (3) lucky winners of Lifetime Free Gas in the grand draw, one each from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Customers also have chances to win during the three monthly draws from December 2020 to February 2021. SEAOIL will give away one-year Free Gas supply to one customer per draw. P3,000 worth of fuel vouchers can also be won, and there will be exclusive draws for SEAOIL VIP Club Members, TNVS riders and drivers, as well as GCash and PayMaya QR users. Another P2 million worth of Instant Prizes including discounts on SEAOIL fuels and free lubricant products can be readily won upon purchase and receipt of promo coupon.

To uphold safety protocols during the promo implementation, customers are given two contactless ways to join – by submitting their entries at www.lifetimefreegas.com or via SMS by texting 225-66-99.

Winners will be announced on SEAOIL’s Facebook page and notified through registered mail, email, or text message. Non-winning entries will still be included in the next raffle draw.

