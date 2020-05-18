Linya-Linya reminds you that in being alone, you’re not alone

While every part of the country is in some form of community quarantine, Filipinos are stuck at home, and most of the time, on their phones. And as we scroll through numerous headlines, memes, and various content, the world gets pretty overwhelming.

Reminding you to take a breather, Linya-Linya, one of the most influential content creators in the Philippines, in partnership with Highball Studios, Studio V, and Hit Productions, reminds us to keep calm amidst the pandemic through their new short film entitled Kalmahan Mo Lang: Isang Paalala sa Pahinga at Paghinga.

Kalmahan Mo Lang Nakararamdam ka rin ba ng pag-iisa?Ngayong gabi, lumingon ka sa kalangitan.Huminga nang malalim sa ilalim ng buwan.Kalmahan mo lang.Linya-Linya, in partnership with Highball Studios, Studio V, and Hit Productions Inc., presents: Kalmahan Mo Lang: Isang Paalala sa Pahinga at Paghinga. Sa unang animated short film na ito featuring the Linya-Linya Land characters, sama-sama tayong lumingon sa kalangitan, huminga nang malalim, at saksihan ang hiwaga ng buwan. 🌑✨#KalmahanMoLang#LinyaLinyaXHighball Posted by Linya-Linya on Saturday, May 16, 2020

The Kalmahan Mo Lang animated video features the characters of the local brand facing the anxieties and challenges of what’s ahead of us. A message from Linya-Linya that although we’re confined alone in our own private spaces, we’re all in this together.

Linya-Linya hopes to create more videos to help Filipinos cope and be at peace with themselves. After all, as part of the digital world that gives everyone content at such a high rate, they know that things can get overwhelming.

Sa kabila ng patong-patong na pagsubok na hinaharap natin ngayon, ipinapaalala ng Linya-Linya: Sa pag-iisa, hindi ka nag-iisa.