ListenToLifeInDetails with LG and Wish 107.5

LG, in collaboration with Wish 107.5, will be holding a virtual concert tomorrow, Friday, October 9, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. to celebrate its newest line of Bluetooth speakers. The virtual gig will start off with The Juans followed by acclaimed singer Noel Cabangon. Both performers will be using LG’s newest XBoom Go speakers during the concert.

LG’s XBoom Go are portable Bluetooth speakers that give any room, big or small, an immersive surround sound experience. To bring their XBOOM speakers to the next level, LG has collaborated with Meridian, the British pioneers and one of the pillars of High-Resolution audio.

The event will be streamed live on both Wish 107.5 and LG’s social media channels.