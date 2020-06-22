LiveAllOut With OPPO A92’s Stellar Features For the Upgrade You Deserve

Global smart device brand OPPO officially introduced the newest addition to the A Series roster via an exclusive Facebook launch with the celebrity Youtuber and A Series endorser Alex Gonzaga which showcased various activities you can enjoy with the latest handset as you stay safely at your own home while keeping yourself all-out entertained, the latest OPPO A92 retails at PHP15,990. The pre-order of the handset comes with a free Rockspace P62 Pro Power Bank worth PHP 1,299 starting on June 20-26 via all open OPPO concept stores and online channels, official dealers, and e-commerce partners including Shopee and Lazada. It will be officially available nationwide starting June 27.

OPPO A92 is packed with powerful settings to deliver advanced technology in everyday scenarios widely loved by the youth. Introducing yet another competitive technology innovation under this line, the newest OPPO A92 is fit with the most outstanding features: the 1080P Neo-Display, 48MP AI Quad Camera, and more, offering trendy and dynamic technologies, design, and overall user experience.

“OPPO’s best-selling A series has impressively gained popularity since its debut in the Philippines. With the introduction of the latest OPPO A92, surely the avid Gen Z and millennial users of A series will greatly enjoy the upgraded user experience with its versatile and powerful features, such as the powerful camera for smartphone photography, the 1080P Neo-Display for a better viewing experience and longer battery life,” shares OPPO Philippines Marketing Director Raymond Xia.

“The rising demand of visual expression has been apparently the top behaviour of consumers nowadays, and the newest OPPO A92 offers all the features that these users are looking for in a price-competitive smartphone to easily begin with their new journey into the ‘new normal’ with lasting moments with family and friends,” Xia added.

Alex Gonzaga is the brand’s A Series endorser, representing the always on-the-go, always digitally active Gen Z and millennials. With Gonzaga’s busy schedule as a celebrity and a top content creator herself in this ‘new normal’ lifestyle, the OPPO A92 comes in handy as the always ready, always performing smartphone she can rely on to stay connected and entertained.

#LiveAllOut with the New OPPO A92’s 48MP AI QuadCamera

“With the latest OPPO A92, taking photos and videos for my social media content have become more enjoyable and personal. I realized I don’t really need to be skilled in photography because the phone’s camera is so good already that it is able to easily bring to life the vision that I have for my social media content!” shared by the OPPO A Series endorser Alex Gonzaga.

A92’s superior 48MP AI QuadCamera, the best camera technology of the A Series, houses the trendiest photography feature the 48MP Ultra HD Main Camera and provides users with a portable photography device to explore better offering clarity in details.

Assisted by wide-angle distortion optimization, the 8MP Ultra Wide Angle Lens of 119.1° can widen your horizon in hand and capture life moments without the support of your selfie stick. Ultra Night Mode 2.0 together with the F1.7 large aperture on the main camera provides users night scene photos that exceed the brightness and details that the human eyes can see.

For selfie junkies, the latest smartphone has a 16MP front camera, OPPO’s self-developed AI Beautification can reveal your natural beauty with a slight touch up. The algorithm can automatically identify age and gender to create more customized and natural selfies with refined and beautiful skin.

With the rise of short video platforms, the OPPO A92’s 4K Video Shooting is designed to perform as an on-the-go filming handset which makes high-quality video shooting and editing more accessible.

All-Out Smooth, Dynamic Performance

Furthering user-centric philosophy, the OPPO A92 is supported with 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM to ensure system speed and smoothness, and lag-free with its Standard 8 GB Memory.

OPPO A92 is also powered by the Hyper Boost feature that provides an efficient and elevated gaming experience. Additionally, gaming duration was made even greater with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset for an upgraded feature on reduced power consumption for a 5,000 mAh battery capacity. It also supports reverse charging which easily allows you to charge another smartphone through this handset.

The latest smartphone is certified with Hi-Red Verification and Widevine L1, offering amazing audio-visual performance with features supplemented by Dual Stereo Speakers for an immersive surround sound experience. It is also enabled with Dirac 2.0 Sound Effect, the OPPO A92 can automatically switch between different sound scenarios.

Based on OPPO’s latest, customized Android 10-based operating system, the ColorOS 7.1, obtains a lightweight design language that offers an aesthetically enhanced and user-friendly experience. Multiple modes are supported on OPPO A92 to help users juggle between different aspects of life, including a Simple Mode that shows only the current task in large font, and a Multi-user Mode to keep work and life separated. With Quick Return Bubble, it helps you to prioritize and efficiently organize tasks on your phone, making life much easier. The Real-time Privacy Protection is embedded to enhance the security of users’ personal data.

All-Improved Design Application Perfect for the Youth

OPPO introduces latest design innovations on OPPO A92 to perfectly match the lifestyle and preferences of the younger users, the 6.5-inch 1080P Neo-Display takes the flagship design language up a notch with an embedded front camera making an ultra-high screen to body ratio of 90.5%, with only 1.73mm bezels.

Furthermore, its Eye Care Mode has earned its Eye Protection Certification from TüV Rheinland, that effectively filters the blue light of the screen for a more comfortable viewing experience. Also, the AI Backlight Adjustment intelligently learns the reading habit of the user, to come up with a personalized automatic backlight adjustment.

Now Up for Grabs

The OPPO A92 that retails at PHP15,990 will soon be available for pre-order that comes with a free Rockspace P62 Pro Power Bank worth PHP 1,299, from June 20 to 26. The OPPO A92 comes in two stunning colors: Twilight Black and Shining White, resembling the changing colors of the sky from day to night, while the well-placed light streaks shimmer with every move, just like the constellations shining in the sky.

The OPPO A92 is available for purchase via all open OPPO concept and online stores, official dealers and e-commerce partners including Shopee and Lazada. You may also get the latest handset via Home Credit with 0% interest under 9-month, 12-month, 15-month, and 18-month installment plans.