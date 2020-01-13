Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil brings back romance to primetime in “Make It With You”

0 comment

2020 marks the much-awaited return of love team Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil to television as they bring back romance to primetime in their journey to finding love as a choice in a world full of options in “Make It With You,” which will air this January 13 (Monday) on ABS-CBN Primetime Bida.

Liza will bring life to Billy, a girl who takes on odd jobs just to make ends meet for her family. Being incredibly resourceful, Billy hustles as a matchmaker matchmaking in Croatia on the side just so she can regularly go on dates and get free meals and gifts she can sell for more income.

Meanwhile, Enrique will play Gabo, a lost soul who finds himself wandering in Croatia hoping to finally determine his path in life. Determined not to return to the Philippines, he does not let hardships deter his spirit and faces all struggles head on living in a foreign country.
The two live different, separate lives—until one day, Croatian socialite Antonia approaches Billy to match her with Gabo in exchange for money. To make sure Gabo is worthy of meeting Antonia’s father, Billy will teach the young man the culture and traditions of Croatia. But, as they spend moments together, they will find themselves falling for each other.

At the time that falling in love is not an option, will Billy and Gabo fight their feelings for each other or will they follow what their hearts are telling them?

Also part of “Make It With You” are Ian Veneracion, Katya Santos, Fumiya Sankai, Eddie Gutierrez, Pokwang, Vangie Labalan, and Herbert Bautista, with up-and-coming stars Jeremiah Lisbo, Anthony Jennings, and Daniela Stranner. It is under the direction of Cathy Garcia-Molina and Richard Arellano and was written by Mark Angos.

Watch out for “Make It With You,” weeknight after “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” on ABS-CBN and ABS-CBN HD (SkyCable ch 167).

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Manila Water provides assistance to evacuees affected by Taal Volcano eruption

Team Orange 0 comments
Manila Water has made available thirty (30) water tankers to provide for the needs of evacuees affected by the eruption of Taal Volcano, in various sites in Southern Luzon. Through…

Jodi Sta. Maria, Ian Veneracion and Zanjoe Marudo stars in iWant Original Series’ “My Single Lady”

Team Orange 0 comments Events
iWant features a charming and enlightening take on the life of a single mother with a romantic twist in its modern family comedy series “My Single Lady,” starring Jodi Sta.…

Travel Advisory: AirAsia flights affected by eruption of Taal Volcano

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
On advice from airport authorities in Manila, AirAsia will suspend and cancel domestic and international flights to/from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) due to the eruption of Taal Volcano.…

Celebrate 1st “National Mia Day” at SM Megamall on January 13

Team Orange 0 comments Events
Insight 360 Films will hold the first National Mia Day on January 13 at the Cinema 1 of SM Megamall in honor of women whose name is similar to the…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone