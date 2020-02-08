Liza Soberano, Ben&Ben, SB19 and more showcase their AWESOME at the Concert Launch of the SAMSUNG Galaxy A71

SAMSUNG Philippines representatives and Liza Soberano officially launched the Galaxy A71 during the #AwesomeConcert at Bonifacio High Street Amphitheater

SAMSUNG held its first #AwesomeConcert at the Bonifacio High Street Amphitheater to introduce the Galaxy A71 and Note10 Lite. The concert, which was attended by approximately 8,000 guests, featured appearances and performances from SB19, Jane De Leon, Julian Trono, Ella Cruz, Ben&Ben, and Liza Soberano.

The celebrities shared what they liked about the new Galaxy A71 and how it let them “Discover Awesome.” During the concert, Ben&Ben even surprised the guests when they performed for the first time their new song, titled “Sa Susunod na Habangbuhay.”

Attendees also got to experience the new Galaxy A71 and Note10 Lite through experiential booths. And to further add to the excitement of the concert, SAMSUNG also gave out Galaxy A71 smartphones to guests who participated in their online contest #DanceAwesome via the Samsung Members app and special photo contest of #AwesomeConcert on Instagram.

 

Pre-order the Galaxy A71 from February 5 to February 14 and get freebies worth PHP 4,000: a JBL Clip 3 portable Bluetooth speaker, YouTube Premium, and YouTube Music subscriptions for two months. The Galaxy A71 is officially priced at PHP 22,990 and is available in the awesome colors Prism Crush Blue, Prism Crush Silver, and Prism Crush Black.

Meanwhile, customers who will avail the Galaxy Note10 Lite from February 14 to 16 will get a FREE JBL Go 2 speaker worth PHP 2,299. The Galaxy Note10 Lite will retail for PHP 29,990 and will come in Aura Glow, Aura Black, and Aura Red.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

