LN Garden Hotel Nansha partners with EHang Holdings to launch world’s first Urban Air Mobility guest experiences

LN Garden Hotel Nansha in Guangzhou, an affiliate hotel with WorldHotels, is breaking new ground with its partnership with EHang Holdings, the global leader in autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology.

This strategic collaboration will see the commencement of a pilot programme to introduce the world’s first Urban Air Mobility (UAM) themed guest experiences. The partnership will showcase new facets of air tourism to create unforgettable journeys through innovative integration of aerial sightseeing, traveller transportation, air logistics, aerial media light shows, intelligent exhibitions and education.

“We can fulfill guests’ travel demands in the air and on the ground by combining intelligent technology with exceptional tourist experiences. Eventually, we will provide new products and services across different sectors, business categories and regions in the country,” said Liang Lingfeng, general manager of LN Group and chairman of LN Holdings.

As part of the collaboration, EHang 216 AAV services will be introduced at LN Garden Hotel Nansha, making it the world’s first hotel to offer such guest experiences. Guests would be offered the chance to enjoy aerial sightseeing in the two-seat passenger-grade AAV, fully immersing themselves in the beautiful scenery as they cruise above the hotel’s beautifully landscaped grounds. With full automation, passengers do not need to concern themselves with the control and operation of the aircraft and are free to enjoy the lush forests, mountains and Nansha’s scenic coastline that surrounds the hotel. An aerial trip where the sky is the only limit, LN Garden Hotel Nansha’s Ehang 216 AAV new service routes and packages will be announced at a later date.

This cross-sector collaboration sets an example for the integrated operation of air mobility solutions in the tourism industry while establishing Guangzhou as China’s first and the world’s leading UAM smart city. This innovation positions the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area as the best place to live, work and travel, according to Hu Huazhi, founder, chairman and CEO of EHang.