Loading your Globe Prepaid and TM now made easy with the Puregold Mobile App

Nowadays, virtually everything can be done in the comforts of your home, with the help of the internet. From doing the groceries to loading your mobile phones—all can be done at home, given the advent of online stores and grocery applications.

Customers of Puregold have been saying goodbye to the hassle of long queues with the Puregold Mobile App powered by Globe Telecom. Launched at the beginning of the year, the app enables shoppers to safely buy their groceries online and also use features such as item barcode scanning or catalog selection, store pickup and delivery.

As customer needs have changed and safety becomes a priority, Puregold together with Globe, launched the app’s newest feature – Buy Load. Now you can conveniently load without leaving your home. Whether you are an Aling Puring Member retailer who needs load for your store or an individual who needs personal load— be it regular load or prepaid promos such as Go or Homesurf, the app can serve your loading needs. You may also buy your favorite Globe products – Globe or TM Prepaid SIMs, Call Cards, and Home Prepaid WIFI in the app. Customers may pay via Credit card, Debit card, GCash or via P-Wallet, Puregold’s very own in-app wallet.

“With the current situation, we want to help our customers to stay safe in their homes. By adding an in-app loading service with multiple payment options in the Puregold app, they can buy load credits anytime 24/7 anywhere they are,” said Puregold President, Vincent Co.

The service is available anywhere you are in the country as the load will be sent from the app directly to your prepaid device.

“With the increase in work from home and learn from home set-up, having ready access to prepaid load and promos is as important as having basic necessities in the house. We want to give our subscribers another platform in the Puregold Mobile App to avail of their load needs so they can always stay connected,” said Globe President and CEO, Ernest Cu.

Download the Puregold Mobile App now from the Google Playstore or the App Store and experience convenience in grocery shopping and buying load and other Globe prepaid products.