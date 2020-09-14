Looking For That Classic Pinoy Salu-Salo? Max’s And Dencio’s Have Something For Every Kind Of Family

The “Ber” months are finally here and that means holiday celebrations are happening. However you choose to do it, two of your most beloved Filipino dining destinations – Max’s Restaurant and Dencio’s – are here to make it even better with their most ambitious crossover deal yet!

Introducing the Pinoy Salu-Salo – delicious bundles featuring bestselling dishes from each iconic establishment perfect for when you come together with your closest family and friends at home.

Ang pinagsamang sarap ni Max’s at Dencio’s features legendary selections from each brand’s respective menus – Max’s Sarap-To-The-Bones® Fried Chicken and Sizzling Tofu with Dencio’s Pork BBQ and Pinaputok na Pancit. Starting at P1,069 for up to 5 people, the Pinoy Salu-Salo Bundles are available until December 31 in select Metro Manila branches for take-out, Curbside® Pick-up, and delivery.

It’s certainly a sulit bundle perfect for a Pinoy holiday salu-salo with your loved ones.

Get your hands on it now by ordering at https://delivery.maxschicken.com/ or calling at 888-79000. To see the full mechanics, go to http://bit.ly/MaxsDenciosPinoySaluSalo. Max’s and Dencio’s Pinoy Salu-Salo is also available on GrabFood, Food Panda, and LalaFood.