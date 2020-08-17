Love Marie “Heart” Evangelista-Escudero advocates for health amidst the times

Artist. Author. Advocate. On top of these roles, celebrity Love Marie “Heart” Evangelista-Escudero has taken on another role this year as a brand ambassador for healthy skin and much-needed immunity. 
 
This quarter, Heart finally shares the secret that helps her achieve healthy, hydrated skin 1 – she is the new face and “heart” so to speak of top adult Vitamin C brand ², Poten-Cee’s newest variant – Poten-Cee + C. 
 
Along with award-winning actress and fellow philanthropist Bea AlonzoHeart is now part of the growing list of Poten-Cee endorsers.  She represents the women who stand to benefit most from the Poten-Cee + C variant which has two components: hydrolyzed collagen that helps hydrate the skin and helps reduce wrinkles, and Vitamin C that supports collagen production and boosts immunity ³. 

While she just turned 35 this February, Heart is aware of the need to care for her skin this early, given the demands of her multiple roles.  Evangelista says: “This year,I am givingmyself the gift of beauty andhealth. While I knew then that the years would eventually take a toll on my skin,I amgrateful to discover now that Vitamin C helps in the production of collagen,which is essential for healthy skin.”   
 
Moreover, Evangelista adds: “These are trying times for our country, especially with the prevalence of COVID-19. We really must do what we can to protect ourselves and to strengthen our immunity.  We can do that by eating healthy food, embracing a healthy lifestyle, and taking food supplements such as Poten-Cee + C.” 
 
Poten-Cee, through its variants, addresses specific health and lifestyle needs of consumers. Its variants include: Forte (1G of Ascorbic Acid), Sugar-Coated (easy-to-swallow and no sour taste), Sugar-Free, Chewable, and Non-Acidic (Sodium Ascorbate).

 



¹Du Kim, et al. Oral intake of Low molecular weight collagen peptide improves hydration, elasticity, and wrinkling in Human skin. Published online 2018 June .     
²IQVIA Solutions Philippines, Inc. 2019 Q4 data 
³ Carr AC, Maggini S. Vitamin C and Immune Function. Nutrients. 2017;9(11):1211. Published 2017 Nov 3. doi:10.3390/nu9111211 

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

