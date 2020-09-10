Love, Landers | Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli share love and hope in first online show together

For the first time ever, celebrity couple Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli came together to headline an online show to spread love, hope, happiness, and gratitude amid trying times. The online show, titled “Love, Landers,” is part of the fourth-year anniversary celebration of the country’s fastest-growing membership shopping establishment, Landers Superstore.

Throughout the show, Sarah and Matteo took the time to share their love story and experience as newlyweds, their life in quarantine, updates on their respective careers, and more. Of course, the two of them, together with musical director Louie Ocampo, gave heartfelt duet and solo musical performances. Fans were able to sing along from their own homes as Sarah and Matteo performed several songs including “I’ll Be There For You” and “Tala”.

Aside from the musical experience, Sarah and Matteo also encouraged the community to help provide aid to those in need by supporting Lander’s Share the Hope donation program. To learn more, visit www.sharethehope.landers.ph.

The show also featured the launch of Lander’s 100 Blessings campaign which will continue the spirit of gratitude and goodwill towards each other. The campaign encourages social media users to post a photo showing the person they want to thank. Participants must write a short message addressed to the person in the photo and use the official hashtag: #100Blessings. To keep the gratitude movement going, uploaders may tag their family and friends so they can also create their own thank-you posts.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

