Lovi Poe and Zanjoe Marudo lose and find each other in “MALAYA,” now streaming worldwide on iWant and TFC.tv

0 comment

Lovi Poe and Zanjoe Marudo grapple with the choice to abandon or realize a once-in-a-lifetime love in the movie “Malaya,” another dreamy romance from “Glorious” director Concepcion Macatuno, now streaming on iWant and TFC.tv.

The iWant original movie features the first on-screen pairing of the actors and was shot entirely in the scenic Italy, which is home to hundreds of thousands of overseas Filipinos. “Malaya” follows two wandering souls who chase their dreams in a foreign country, putting the relatable real-life experiences of overseas Filipinos at the forefront.

New to the country and still adjusting to its customs, sweet Malaya (Lovi) is determined to make a life of her own and help her mother who has been working there for years. Through her first job, she meets the hardworking enigma Iago (Zanjoe), and the two form an unexpected yet undeniable connection. However, because of their mismatched priorities and ambitions, they choose to walk away from each other .

Years later, they meet again. Malaya finally thinks it is their time to be together, until Iago announces that he is engaged to be married.

Will they be able to completely let each other go? How long should one wait for the right time and the right person?

 

Produced by Dreamscape Entertainment and Sisu, “Malaya” premiered in the Philippines on iWant and overseas on TFC.tv simultaneously last Thursday (May 28), 12MN Manila time.

Stream “Malaya” on TFC.tv and the iWant app (iOs and Android) or iwant.ph.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

JM De Guzman reunites with his “Pamilya Ko” co-star Alyssa Muhlach in nostalgic “Huling Liham” music video

Team Orange 0 comments
JM De Guzman continues the saga of a love story that wasn’t meant to be in the music video of “Huling Liham,” released under Star Music. The melancholic yet hopeful…

Karina Bautista and Aljon Mendoza are best friends-turned-lovers in iWant’s Original’s “Ampalaya Chronicles”

Team Orange 0 comments Books
iWant’s original ‘hugot’ anthology series “Ampalaya Chronicles” continues its bitter and relatable love stories with Karina Bautista and Aljon Mendoza as they star in the series’ second episode as friends…

GCash powers EDSA buses with contactless payment capabilities

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
GCash, the leading mobile wallet in the Philippines, is enabling commuters to pay for their EDSA bus fares through their GCash e-wallets, as it continues to strongly support government initiatives…

EPSON | Leveraging Technology to Enhance Customer Experience

Team Orange 0 comments Business
The customer has become increasingly influential in determining businesses’ strategies and shaping their reputations across the globe. For Southeast Asia’s SMEs in the retail and hospitality sectors, focusing on the…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone